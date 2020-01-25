Dictionary.com selected “existential” as the word of the year for 2019. Merriam-Webster selected “they,” and Oxford’s choice was “climate emergency.”
I would like to submit the word “deserve” for consideration of this recognition.
Have you ever thought about what you deserve or perhaps more importantly, why you deserve these things?
I first noticed the use of the word deserve on TV ads for various Medicare supplemental plans that were encouraging folks “to be sure you get what you deserve.” According to some ads, even Joe Namath deserves, among some benefits, rides to and from the doctor, delivery of meals and coverage of potential dental costs.
Then I noticed additional ads with the same message of "getting what you deserve” being used by local and national injury lawyers. Some of these were referring to vehicle related injuries, exposure to asbestos and herbicides, along with mesh hernia repair and hip replacement related injuries.
I began picking up on the use of this term as I looked more closely at TV commercials. Surprisingly, I was hearing the same message to “get what you deserve” from a K-12 school district; a local TV station ("getting the answers you deserve"); a local internet provider ("local services you deserve"); a welding school ("the education you deserve"); a dental group ("the smile you deserve"); an auto insurance company; an oxygen concentrator product ("the life you deserve"); and sleep/relaxing remedy and bath/shower companies ("you deserve it").
The iconic 1982 McDonald’s ad “you deserve a break today” has been updated to point out that you "deserve" a morning breakfast that is a little easier and a lot tastier. While driving through a different fast-food restaurant, I noticed a huge sign on an outside wall exclaiming “You Deserve Dessert!”
I am sure there are those of you reading this who are saying that this woman has way too much time on her hands. Point taken. But I encourage you to take note of the frequency of this word “deserve” in various advertising settings and think about its use.
In no way do I want to make light of the seriousness of some of these potential health issues or the value of needed services.
I am pointing out the repeated use of the term “deserve” across the broad spectrum of products and services presented through advertising. It is obvious that it is a successful, proven word that gets results, or time and money would not be spent on its use.
I just hope that we don’t get so caught up and focused on looking at every aspect of our lives to find something that “we deserve,” that we lose sight of what we, and others around us, might really need.
— Fowler lives in Baton Rouge