FRIDAY
CELEBRATION IN THE OAKS PREVIEW PARTY: 7:30 p.m., New Orleans Botanical Garden, 5 Victory Ave., New Orleans. This adults-only party includes early access to the gardens, the train, food, spirits and live music. neworleanscitypark.com. Tickets $90-$120.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"FROZEN JR.": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Westwego Performing Arts Theatre, 177 Sala Ave., Westwego. The show features songs from the animated Disney film, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production of the story of true love and acceptance between sister Princesses Anna and Elsa; a JPAS Theatre Kids! Production. jpas.org. Tickets $15.
SATURDAY
GIRLS ON THE RUN 5K: 8 a.m., Audubon Park, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. The run marks the conclusion of a 10-week program, and there are Carnival dance krewes and more. gotrnola.org.
BEIGNETS WITH SANTA: 9:30 a.m., Academy of the Sacred Heart, 4521 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. There are made-to-order beignets, food stations, holiday activities, face painting, princess meet and greets and photos with Santa Claus. Also at Fleur des Lis Center, 1645 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. neworleansmom.com. Tickets $28.
THANKSGIVING PIE MARKET: Noon, River House at Crevasse 22, 8122 Saro Lane, Poydras. The fundraiser features pies from restaurants and bakeries across the city, art-making opportunities using natural materials, exploration of the art center, sculpture garden and nature walks; seasonal snacks and drinks provided. cano-la.org. Free admission.
NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH EVENT: 1 p.m., Bayou Lacombe Museum, 61115 St. Mary St., Lacombe. Native American veterans are saluted in a monthlong series of activities. bayoulacombemuseum.com.
SAILING WITH SANTA: 2 p.m., Steamboat Natchez, 400 Toulouse St., New Orleans. The fundraising cruise offers free tickets to each person, adults and children, with a new, unwrapped gift for someone at the New Orleans Women and Children’s Shelter and the St. Bernard Battered Women’s Program, and Santa is available for boarding photos and visits during the cruise. steamboatnatchez.com.
JINGLE BELLS & BEER: 7 p.m., Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, 7 Victory Ave., New Orleans. The adults-only party features unlimited rides, beer bars, food vendors and more. neworleanscitypark.com. Tickets $35-$65.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
HELEN BRETT JEWELRY SHOW: 10 a.m., Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans. The gift and jewelry show includes home décor, luggage, fashion and more. helenbrettexhibits.com. Admission $15.
SUNDAY
ST. CATHERINE'S DAY HAT PARADE: 10:30 a.m., St. Charles Avenue and Pleasant Street. "Hat on a Hot Tin Roof" is the theme for the parade in salute of patron saint of milliners, single women and those who work with a wheel in Paris, and there is music and more. hatnola.com.
ANI DIFRANCO'S BABEFEST: 4:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans. The event includes music and panel discussions about activism to benefit The Roots of Music; students get in free with their ID, and Roots of Music staff, students and their families are invited to attend the educational panels free of charge. orpheumnola.com. Tickets $39-$59.
CELEBRATION IN THE OAKS FAMILY PARTY: 5 p.m., Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, 7 Victory Ave., New Orleans. The family celebration previews the annual holiday light displays; advance tickets only. celebrationintheoaks.com. Tickets $30-$40.
TUESDAY
TREE LIGHTING: 5 p.m., The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, 500 Port of New Orleans Place, New Orleans. Lighting of the tree, plus music, beverage samples, face painting and more. riverwalkneworleans.com.
HOLIDAY LIGHTING CEREMONY: 5:30 p.m., Astor Crowne Plaza Hotel, 739 Canal St., New Orleans. Downtown Development District turns on holiday lights on Canal Street and downtown with the Voices of Peter Claver and a visit from Santa Claus; kids who bring an unwrapped toy can join Santa and decorate holiday cookies. downtownnola.com.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY
HOPPY THANKSGIVING: 10 a.m., Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, 423 Canal St., New Orleans. Lick off the holidays with a buggy twist with chefs offering guests the opportunity to taste new twists to traditional Thanksgiving family recipes such as turkey with waxworm cranberry sauce, cornbread and mealworm muffins, and cricket pumpkin pie. audubonnatureinstitute.org.
THURSDAY
SHERIFF'S THANKSGIVING DAY CELEBRATION: 10 a.m., Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans. Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin N. Gusman's annual Thanksgiving feast includes holiday cuisine with Irma Thomas, Leo Nocentelli, Rockin’ Dopsie, James Andrews, Earl Smith with house band and more; transportation information at (504) 202-9251. opcso.org. Free admission.
ONGOING
BROADWAY@NOCCA RETURNS: Superstars Audra McDonald, Beth Leavel, Liz Callaway, Seth Rudetsky, Bryan Batt and Will Swenson, of the New York stage, headline the eighth season of Mark Cortale's acclaimed concert series in New Orleans, hosted by Seth Rudetsky. For tickets and information, visit broadwaynola.com or call (800) 838-3006.
WANDS & WISHES MERMAIDS: 10 a.m. Friday-Sunday, Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, 1 Canal St., New Orleans. Mermaids will dive beneath the surface of the Great Maya Reef, which is home to stingrays and tropical fish. Guests can also meet a mermaid up close, have photos taken and enjoy activities. mermaidsataudubon.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones