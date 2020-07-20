The Lakeshore Lions Club installed officers and directors July 6 at the Baton Rouge Marriott Hotel.
District Gov. Melvin Abbott installed Harry Moran, president; Ike Youngs, first vice president; Mike Jastram, second vice president; John Alwood, third vice president; Bill Jeansonne, secretary; Gerry Carbo, treasurer; Marion Sebastian, Lion tamer; Craig Borlinghaus, tail twister, C. Gordon Barney, membership chair; board members Joe Nicolodi, Glen Adams, J.F. Accord, Norbert Schexnayder; honorary board member Joseph P. Roumain; and Carbo, immediate past president.
Alpha Lambda installs officers
Delta Kappa Gamma Society International Alpha Lambda Chapter installed officers on June 24 at Betsy Stafford's home and pier on False River.
Stafford installed officers for the 2021 biennium: Catherine Olinde, president; Joyce Landry, first vice president; Stafford, second vice president; Cristina Talbot, recording secretary; Jo Ann Hebert, corresponding secretary; Anice McGill, reporter; Sandra Purpera, treasurer; Susan Collura, parliamentarian; Cindy Guidroz, historian; Karen Barrios, webmaster; and Myrna Tuminello, music coordinator.
Members reviewed the recently revised Key Chapter form and discussed ideas to incorporate some points into Alpha Lambda meetings and activities. Members also discussed ways to increase chapter membership and activities. Suggestions included touring the new library in the Livonia area and assisting new teachers in the classroom. Delta Kappa Gamma is an organization of key women teachers.
Neighbors FCU Raises $30,580 for Food Bank
The Neighbors FCU “Every Swipe Counts” campaign raised $30,580 for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
NFCU committed 5 cents for every qualified debit card purchase from its Free Cash Back Checking accounts from April 1 through June 30 to the Food Bank. About 1 in 7 adults and 1 in 5 children in the food bank’s 11-parish service area are food insecure. The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is reporting that the number has increased exponentially during this pandemic.
Altrusa holds virtual meeting
The Altrusa International of Baton Rouge Club held a virtual meeting on June 15, with reports from various members. Lynn Nettles and Amy Drago, representatives of Inter-Civic Council of Greater Baton Rouge, reported the council is finalizing plans for the Golden Deeds Award Banquet, sponsored by the Inter-Civic Council and presented by The Advocate, later this year.
Janie Starks reported on Service and the Dufrocq School’s AURORA Club, which Altrusa sponsors. Diane Bezdek reported the Altrusa Club of Baton Rouge Foundation is reviewing applications for tuition assistance for a candidate in a food science/nutrition curriculum. This award will be funded by the Altrusa Foundation’s Mary Eleanor McLure Cole Memorial Fund.
The newly elected Foundation board members are Bezdek, Carmel Streater, Cherryl Alford, Drago, Carol Davis, Patience Travasos, Marti Didier and Belinda Dumas. The directors will elect their officers in July.
For more information, contact Nettles, (225) 752-9246, or Didier, (225) 939-0460.