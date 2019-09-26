FRIDAY
FOOD TRUCK ROUND-UP AT THE ROWE: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. Food trucks will be lined up down Perkins Rowe from Barnes & Noble to Kendra Scott, with live music in Town Square by The Roūth Brothers. Free.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
"IWANNADIE: A ROBOT'S HILARIOUS STRUGGLE TO FIND A REASON TO LIVE": 7:30 p.m. both nights, HopKins Black Box Theatre, 137 Coates Hall. A dystopian comedy written and directed by Jonathan Verret and Courtney Waters.
FRIDAY, SUNDAY
"TWO REMAIN": 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU. Based in part on the true stories of two survivors, "Two Remain" uses the operatic medium to explore the lingering ghosts of Auschwitz and shine a light on those who never returned. Two acts. $32 general admission, $22 faculty, staff and seniors, $17 students at lsu.edu/cmda/events.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, THURSDAY
"THE CRUCIBLE": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (ASL Performance), Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Arthur Miller's drama based on the Salem witch trials. $20-$26 at theatrebr.org/crucible.html.
SATURDAY
HARVEST DAYS: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., LSU Rural Life Museum and Windrush Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. Living history demonstrations that will interpret activities that took place on Louisiana farms and plantations during harvest time in the 19th century. Also featuring demonstrations related to harvesting, hunting, fieldwork and other 19th century duties. Activities will include cooking, soap making, boat building and wagon rides. $10 for adults (ages 12-61), $9 for seniors (62 and up), and $8 for children. lsu.edu/rurallife/events.php.
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets. Open-air art market held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmer's Market. Free. artsbr.org/batonrougeartsmarket.
RECYCLED READS GIFT BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 3434 North Blvd. Featuring books, CDs and DVDs for sale. Cash only.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
BAYOU CIRQUE'S "DARK CIRCUS": 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. A dark circus comes to town with a ringmaster and his collection of puppets that perform under his control. 90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. For ages 4 and up. $33 per person at manshiptheatre.org.
SCOTLAND SATURDAYS — OPEN MARKET: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Scotlandville Plaza, Scotlandville. Open market, food, art and more. Free.
"HOMICIDE ON HALLOWEEN AT THE CHAMBER OF SCREAMS HAUNTED HOUSE": 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Phil Brady's Bar, 4848 Government St. Hosted by Good Fun with Good People in Baton Rouge, a Halloween-themed murder mystery dinner theater. Dressing isn't part of the game, but it makes things more fun. Game format. $20 per person via eventbrite.com. Call Rob Hagen at (225) 938-0993 or email at robh.nextdealer@gmail.com.
MEGA ART NIGHT: 8 p.m., The Smiling Dog, 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. Featuring live music including solo musicians and bands, live art as well as more than 50 art vendors showcasing and selling paintings, jewelry, crafts, creations, handmade goods, digital art and more. Also featuring tarot card readings and dance performances from Vaudeville Entertainment. facebook.com/smilingdogbr.
PLUS NIGHT: 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Featuring sky viewing with extra features, marshmallow roast around a campfire, demo's, sky tour and fun activities. bro.lsu.edu.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BASF KIDS' LAB — ENERGY LOVES PRODUCE: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Chemistry-focused, 45-minute hands-on workshops for kids 6-12 and their accompanying adults. Find out how electricity can be generated using some popular produce. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
BR SUCCULENT CO'S PLANT SWAP: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Baton Rouge Succulent Co., 7276 Highland Road. Get your clippers out, take some cuttings, and bring them to BR Succulent Co. to share with your fellow gardeners. Rooted or un-rooted, tropicals, houseplants, succulents, etc. (Make sure that you are bringing pest- and disease-free plants.) A collection of local artists and makers will also be set up. facebook.com/brsucculentco.
PLANTFEST! 2019 TEASER: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., LSU Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road then Hodge Podge Nursery. The annual pre-sale PlantFest Teaser will feature Brian Sean Early, who will talk about his "Top 25 Native Plants" that are underutilized in urban gardens. All participants will receive a copy of his native plants reference, "Louisiana Native Plant Resource for Gardeners and Landscapers." Afterward, Early will lead a preview walk through of PlantFest! 2019, which takes place the following weekend. $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers at (225) 767-6916 or email hilltop@lsu.edu. lsu.edu/hilltop.
FASHION TO THE RESCUE: 11 a.m to 1 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. A family-friendly fashion show featuring adoptable dogs from Companion Animal Alliance. Featuring in-store discounts, giveaways and an event raffle.
BATON ROUGE BALLET THEATRE'S NUTCRACKER CHILDREN'S AUDITIONS: Noon to 4 p.m., Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Boys and girls ages 8-12 are welcome to audition for several children's roles in the "Nutcracker: A Tale from the Bayou." Many of these roles need no dancing experience, only a love of performing. Wear a leotard and tights, ballet slippers and know your weight and height. Audition fee is $10. Times vary by ages. batonrougeballet.org/nutcracker-auditions.
BATON ROUGE CONCERT BAND'S "OH THE PLACES WE WILL TAKE YOU!": 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd. The Baton Rouge Concert Band will perform their 2019 Fall Concert, "Oh, The Places We Will Take You!" facebook.com/batonrougeconcertband.
YARD ART — SEPTEMBER: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Brickyard South, 174 South Blvd. A showcase for local artists and vendors to show and sell their works. Featuring live music and barbecue plates. Free.
"THE MOORS": 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., LSU School of Music. A dark comedy about two sisters and a dog living out their lives on the English moors, dreaming of love and power. $12 at lsu.edu/cmda/theatre.
MONDAY
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY CLASSES: 6 p.m., Community Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Classes continue every Monday through October 28. Classes will include a Basic Beginner lesson for those who have never played a Dulcimer and an advanced beginner for those who have some experience. There are loaner Dulcimers available. Contact Helen Bankston (225) 753-7917 or (225) 953-1382. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
TUESDAY
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM AND OPEN MIC: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. $5 or pay what you can. facebook.com/theeclectictruth.
THIRD SHOW: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Cadillac Cafe, 5454 Bluebonnet Blvd. No Show Comedy's third weekly stand-up comedy open mic. Sign up at 8 p.m.
DELETE COMEDY PRESENTS OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Sign up at 8 p.m. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
LUNCHEON MEETING: 11:30 a.m., Big Mike's, 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs. The Livingston Parish Republican Women will host a public luncheon meeting. John Schroder, state treasurer, will be the speaker. Contact Candy Bergeron at (225) 936-2238 with any questions.
FIRST WEDNESDAY: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. The opening reception to experience the latest works from artists Jamie Baldridge, Samuel Joseph Corso, and Nonney Oddlokken. All three artists will be on hand during the opening reception to greet visitors and answer questions about their work. Free. batonrougegallery.org.
THURSDAY
ANOTHER SHOW: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., City Bar, 333 Third St. A free weekly open mic stand-up event. Sign up at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Architecturally Inspired: Fashion Celebrating the Old State Capitol," on display through Saturday; and "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State," on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Featuring "Eklektikos," recent work from Studio 9170, on display through Friday; "(IM)PERMANENCE," the recent work by Kelsy Livingston, on display through Oct. 2-31 with a masquerade reception being held on Friday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring artwork by Jamie Baldridge, Samuel Joseph, and Nonney Oddlokken, through Oct. 31. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Adore|Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection," through Oct. 6; "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self," through Oct. 6; "Matt Wedel: On the Verge," through Sunday; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives," through March 1, 2020; "Sounds is An Invisible Color," through March 1, 2020; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Oct. 22; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. Planetarium family hour and stargazing, 10 a.m. most Saturdays. lasm.org.
HEALTHCARE GALLERY & WELLNESS SPA: 3488 Brentwood Dr. Suites 102-103. "Rapid Eye Movement: Courtney Miley Solo Exhibition," through Oct. 1. spabatonrouge.com.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "A Cast of Blues," on display through Oct. 20; "Juke Joint Men," on display through Dec. 29. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
