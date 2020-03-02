Laila Ali will be the featured speaker at the inaugural Women's Leadership Conference, set for 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center.
Sponsored by the Junior League of Baton Rouge, the event will include breakout sessions for personal and professional growth, a luncheon, networking breaks and a poverty simulation training session.
Ali, who will speak at the luncheon, is the daughter of the late Muhammad Ali, a world-class athlete, fitness and wellness expert, TV host and founder of the Laila Ali Lifestyle Brand.
Tickets for the event are $100-$150 and can be purchased at juniorleaguebr.org.
"Our goal with this event is to provide an opportunity for women to build skills that enhance both their professional and personal growth," said Namisha Patel-Vasanji, president of the Junior League of Baton Rouge. "We want women of all ages, demographics, life stages — you name it — to attend. We have so many wonderful presenters lined up for this all-day event to empower and train women to be better versions of themselves and positively impact in their work, personal lives and our community."
Those attending can select to participate in sessions that focus on career growth, mental health, relationships and finances.
In addition to presenting sponsor b1BANK, other sponsors are Ochsner Health System, Maughan Law Firm, Entergy, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Healthy Blue.