Things start turning emerald green this time of year — houses, businesses, beer.
It's a precursor to the giant Baton Rouge St. Patrick's Day celebration surrounding the Wearin' of the Green Parade. This year's parade, taking place Saturday, is special for a couple of reasons: one, it's officially the 35th time the Wearin' of the Green has rolled, and second, it's back on track after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. That alone calls for a party.
"People are dire to get out. I think they're just stir crazy," says Mabyn Shingleton, business manager for The Parade Group, LLC.
The Budweiser Clydesdales are returning and the Highway 61 Bluffers are making their Wearin' of the Green debut.
Here are some more of this year's highlights:
- The 5K Shamrock Run, in its third year, takes off at 8 a.m. on a route beginning and ending at Moreau Physical Therapy, 3129 Perkins Road, with 500-plus runners. A portion of the proceeds go to Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge.
- The U.S. Marine Band: "To me, that's so exciting when they start up. It's so patriotic and everybody kind of needs that right now," Shingleton says.
- The Big Idaho Potato Truck (18-wheeler): "It's a 4,000-pound potato on a truck, so visually, very interesting." — Shingleton
- The Southern University and Texas Southern University marching bands, the Human Jukebox and the Ocean of Soul
- Bagpipe performers the Caledonian Pipers and the Baton Rouge Pipes and Drums
- The Tiger Band Fans Krewe, formed around 2007 and made up of former Tiger Band members performing their old songs.
- High school bands including Glen Oaks, East St. John, West Feliciana, Cecilia, Carmouche Performing Arts Academy, McKinley, Southern Lab and Tiger Rag Tag Band.
- Televised on WBRZ from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and livestreamed on all WBRZ digital platforms
- Paid parking spots available on Broussard, Kleinert and Parker near St. Joseph's Academy as a fundraiser for the SJA Campus Ministry. $10. Those with other available parking are asked to send information to bririshparade@gmail.com.
Wearin' of the Green
80 or so truck floats, marching groups, etc. parading in celebration of St. Patrick's Day
10 a.m. Saturday
Starting from the Catholic Life Center, along Hundred Oaks Avenue, right on Eugene Street, left on Terrace Avenue, left on Perkins Road, ending at its intersection with Acadian Thruway