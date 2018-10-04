No doubt angels and devils will be showing up at your door soon. Or maybe a superhero. But some kids won't get to enjoy the fun of dressing up for Halloween.
Consortium 10/31, the nonprofit that puts on the Halloween Parade in Baton Rouge, is trying to remedy that.
The organization is collecting new and gently used Halloween costumes and candy for what founder Kelley Criscoe Stein said will be its biggest giveaway yet.
Most of the costumes and candy will go to youngsters in the Big Buddy Program and those who live in the Melrose Place subdivision. But any costumes left over will be given out to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at BREC’s North Sherwood Forest Community Park, 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive.
“The last time we did this two years ago, people were in line two hours before the doors opened," Stein said. "We had kids come from as far away as New Orleans.”
There's still time to donate so even more kids will be able to dress up for Halloween fun. Oct. 10 is the deadline to drop off donated costumes at the Baton Rouge locations of Rouses Supermarket, Party Time, Sherwood Dental, Gerry Lane Chevrolet, Tyler & Possa law firm, Varsity Shop, Baton Rouge Zoo and several other locations that can be found at 1031consortium.com or at the organization's Facebook page. Individually wrapped and bagged Halloween candy can be dropped off until Oct. 20 at all locations except the zoo.
The organization's website and Facebook page also have a listing of costumes, including sizes, requested by some of the youngsters from Big Buddy and the subdivision. To make sure the costume gets to the right person, include the ID number on the costume when you drop it off.
On Oct. 13, Consortium 10/31 member volunteers and members of its kids court, who decorated the donation boxes, will sort the costumes for the giveaway.
“Some of them may have to be pieced together because we do say ‘new or gently used,’” Stein added.
She said she didn’t realize how great the need was until the organization started this project but likes that in addition to helping out kids in needs, it teaches the youngsters on the group's board "leadership, compassion and the mission statement of our organization — ‘Community, Courage and Creativity.’"
Stein started the nonprofit in 2010 with the intention of finding ways to give children a safe and happy Halloween by offering assistance to neighborhoods to hold trick or treat events. Because neighbors no longer interact as they once did, such events, she says, help to strengthen communities by allowing people to get to know each other. And, of course, she wanted the city to have a Halloween parade, which is Saturday, Oct. 27, in downtown Baton Rouge.
“I had no idea it would be what it is today. I knew the thing I wanted to do. … the parade has created a wonderful network of creative people who do great things,” she said.