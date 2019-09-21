I admit it. I am one of those females who detests all things that I categorize as "creepy crawlers," although I’m pretty sure that name is not an official classification in the world of animal taxonomy.
This aforementioned collection includes any creature from crickets to frogs, caterpillars to snakes and even extending to the dreaded Komodo dragon. After all, it appears to be a giant lizard on steroids, and it is my fervent hope that I might never encounter one.
But I digress. It is the common, brightly colored green anole lizard that I seem to be unable to escape.
The profusion of these little green monsters may be the result of their fondness for the subtropical climate of south Louisiana, or perhaps they are just attracted to me. Not quite sure; I’m still puzzling that one out.
These tiny dragonettes (yes, I made that one up) are often seen sunning themselves on the leaves of plants in the flowerbeds or napping on the outdoor furniture, making even the welcoming backyard patio a dangerous territory for people like me. I am one of the only people I know who performs a “lizard check” by tipping the outdoor rocking chair forward and giving it a quick once over before having a seat.
A few years ago, I was walking through the backdoor into my house when my daughter screamed, “Mom! A lizard!” It was on the carport wall, but of course, I thought she meant it was actually on me, so I screamed and lurched forward in an attempt to rid myself of my unwanted passenger. In doing so, I tripped on my dangling purse, entangling my feet and landing on my knee. I ended up in the hospital. Wearing a leg brace, I limped away from the emergency room with the aid of crutches, silently cursing all lizards … even the Geico gecko with his sexy British accent.
Recently, I was walking into my house through that very same door when I noticed a flash of bright green above the door frame. Yep, it was a lizard. But this time, I didn’t feel threatened. It was a baby, and the poor little thing was dangling headfirst, his hind leg caught in a thread from a spider’s web. Like a miniature aerialist, he was suspended in midair as he twisted and turned trying to extricate himself from the trap. Despite his efforts, I could see that he was losing the battle and only exhausting himself in the process. It was up to me.
My mind was racing. What should I do? This was a lizard … my personal nemesis, but it was so tiny and pitiful. I couldn’t just leave it there to perish and become dinner for another link in the food chain. But what about the butterfly effect, where making a small change can have far-reaching effects elsewhere? Was it right for me to interfere with the “Circle of Life”?
I debated. I weighed the pros and cons, and finally decided that I would liberate the lizard. I retrieved a broom and used it to gently release him from his silken tether. I lowered the former captive to the ground and with a bit of prodding, he scurried away to do whatever it is that little green lizards do.
So I’m thinking that this bit of chivalry will square me now with karma. After all, turnabout is fair play.
If there is a lizard king, other than Jim Morrison, I think he would smile down upon my actions and tell the locals to stay away from my place for a while. One can only hope.
— Amond lives in Livingston