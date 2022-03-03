A fragile family
The Tennessee Williams classic "The Glass Menagerie" comes to the Theatre Baton Rouge Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd., starting Friday and running through March 13. Rated PG-13. Tickets are $25, students; $30, adults. theatrebr.org or (225) 924-6496.
Time to sprout
The Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., will host a seed swap from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Bring your saved seeds, excess bought seeds, seeds brought back from travels — whatever you might have — to exchange with others. (225) 763-2240.
One book, one kickoff
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library's One Book, One Community series opens with a free party for the whole family at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. This year's book selection is Gwen Roland’s memoir, "Atchafalaya Houseboat." Crafts for the kids, food, music and more. readonebook.org.