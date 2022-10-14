A British record company that specializes in unreleased vintage soul music recently released one of Arlington “Tunnie” Smith’s hidden treasures. Recorded in the 1980s, the lushly grooving “Dancing On Da Cloud” is Smith’s long-time-coming follow-up to his recording debut, 1973’s “Finders Aren’t Always Keepers.”
Yes, there’s a nearly 50-year gap between the debut he recorded at Rick Hall’s Fame Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals, Ala., and his second record. Hall served as producer for Smith’s debut, working with the youngster from Baton Rouge’s Eden Park neighborhood in the same studio where Etta James, Wilson Pickett, Clarence Carter, Aretha Franklin, Candi Staton, Mac Davis and the Osmonds recorded their 1960s and ’70s pop and soul hits.
In the era of teen stars Michael Jackson and Donny Osmond, Hall saw star quality in the 14-year-old Smith. Smith’s Fame single, “Finders Aren’t Always Keepers,” earned a Top Singles Pick in Billboard magazine. Cash Box magazine made the song one of its Newcomer Picks: “Another young rocker from the Donny Osmond/Michael Jackson school of pop, Tunnie (Toon-ie) comes forth with a solid rocker that should have no difficulty finding its way to the charts.”
But the music business being the unpredictable entity that it is, Cash Box’s rosy prediction didn’t materialize.
“When there’s a roster of major acts,” the good-humored Smith said on his Eden Park patio last week, “and you’re a new artist, a youngster, things happen. You get shuffled. I wasn’t the first and I won’t be the last. I chocked it up as education in the music industry.”
Nearly 50 years after “Finders Aren’t Always Keepers,” Smith is back in the record business thanks to soul fans in the United Kingdom. After British radio personality Lorraine King introduced Smith’s music to Russell Paine, owner of the Super Disco Hits record label, Smith sent Paine “Dancing On Da Cloud,” one of his unreleased recordings. Impressed by Smith’s singing and songwriting as well as the recording’s production and groove, Paine compares the recording to Marvin Gaye’s late ’70s work.
“If this record had been released back in the 1980s,” Paine said in an email message, “it would have been a hit within the London rare groove soul scene.”
Super Disco Edits released “Dancing On Da Cloud” and its flipside, “I Found a Miracle,” via the double imprint Super Disco Edits and, in honor of Smith’s hometown, Pass the Baton.
“This has been on shelf for years,” Smith said of his hidden treasure. “But it’s no good sitting in the closet, so let’s do something with it.”
Smith comes from a musical family that includes jazz musicians from Donaldsonville and New Orleans. He and his 11 siblings often sang and danced at their parents’ weekend fish fries.
In 1971, Smith gained a de facto agent when the late Father George H. Artis Jr., pastor of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, heard him sing at the St. Paul Community Center. The priest’s advocacy opened doors for Smith, including a featured vocalist role in the widely touring 13th Amendment band and an audition for Motown Records in Los Angeles.
“Father Artis started it all for me,” Smith recalled.
On Oct. 15, 1972, The Sunday Advocate reported: “Arlington (Tunnie) Smith, 14, a freshman at Capitol Senior High School, has signed a contract with FAME Recording Co. His first record is expected to be released in January.”
Following three years at Fame, Smith signed with Stax Records, the Memphis label that released hits by Otis Redding, the Staple Singers, Rufus Thomas and Isaac Hayes. He was in the midst of making an album when Stax, plagued for years by a debilitating distribution deal with CBS Records, ceased operations in December 1975.
“In the right place, at the wrong time,” Smith said with a laugh.
Smith returned to Baton Rouge and formed his Sweet Music Orchestra band. In the early 1980s, he began working with George “Paco” Patterson, the late Chicago producer and saxophonist whose credits included the Isley Brothers, Wilson Pickett and Earth, Wind, & Fire. In 1983, Patterson told The State Times that Smith had the perfect voice for his material. Smith anticipates that Super Disco Edits will release some of the recordings he and Patterson made during their 20-year collaboration.
Now 64 years old, Smith is looking forward to finally being heard.
“If it sinks into someone’s ear, and is enlightening to them in any way, then I’ve done something right,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s one listener or a thousand. Someone enjoyed it. That’s what matters to me.”