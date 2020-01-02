FRIDAY
CLAY PLAY CAMP: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Campers will turn a lump of clay into a work of art in the palm of their hands. Make several sculptures and pottery to be fired in the kiln. Dress to get messy. Work will need to be picked up at a later date to be provided at the start of camp. Designed for children ages 5-10. $50 for members, $75 for future members.
FAMILY FRIDAY AT TIN ROOF BREWING COMPANY: 5 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Brews for the adults and entertainment for the kids. Including inflatable bounce houses, face painting, sweet treats, live music and rotating area food trucks.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
ICE SKATING ON THE RIVER: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. 90-minute sessions. Tickets are $12-$14 per person with special group packages for parties of more than 10 people. Special birthday packages also available. (225) 389-3030, raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
SATURDAY
SATURDAY NIGHT BALLROOM: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., American Legion, 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. Fine ballroom, swing and Latin dancing. Exhibitions and mixer dances. $10 per person at the door (cash only).
SUNDAY
FIRST SUNDAY: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, USS Kidd Veterans Memorial & Museum, Capitol Park Museum and LSU Museum of Art in downtown Baton Rouge. Free admission to galleries, $6 unlimited admission to planetarium shows at LASM, with a variety of art and science exhibitions and activities for all ages. lasm.org, lsumoa.org, louisianastatemuseum.org and usskidd.com.
MONDAY
"EPIPHANY — UNDER THE SEA," IN AN ART GALLERY: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery Center for Contemporary Art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. A kickoff to the Mardi Gras season announcing the grand marshal of the Mid City Gras Parade. Wear mermaid or pirate costumes; bring friends.
TUESDAY
SIDEWALK ASTRONOMY: 6:30 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. Join the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society for the return of its Sidewalk Astronomy winter/spring series. Take a glimpse of the sky. Events may be canceled or rescheduled on short notice due to weather or cloud conditions.
WEDNESDAY
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Sign-up starts at 8 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Cyclical maintenance underway. Facility will reopen to the public Tuesday, Jan. 21. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. Featuring "CISLANDERUS: Canary Islanders in the U.S." through March 17. louisianastatemuseum.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Local produce, seasonal vegetables and a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Destination: Latin America," through Feb. 9; "Gods & Things: Asian Art from the Permanent Collection," through Feb. 23; "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Soulful Journey: Randell Henry," through May 31; "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives" and "Sound is An Invisible Color," through March 1. Planetarium family hour and stargazing, 10 a.m. most Saturdays. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "One Half of the People: Women in American History" exhibit, through Sunday. "Juke Joint Men," through Jan. 12. Café français meets at 1 p.m. on the first Friday of each month in the museum’s Education Room. Free and open to anyone interested. Each meeting features a topic to spur discussion, music often provided, coffee and a sweet treat. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm. Get listed! Email information about your event to red@theadvocate.com.