Dorothy and her friends will be doing the jitterbug beginning Thursday, Aug. 18, on Theatre Baton Rouge's Main Stage.
And, yes, Toto, too.
But the jitterbug has no place in "The Wizard of Oz," right? Wrong.
Judy Garland and company performed a complete jitterbug number in the 1939 film, but it was cut to reduce film length.
Now "Wizard" fans will have a chance to tap their toes to that segment when Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors Program opens the community theater's 77th season with the classic tale.
"This version is based on the movie version, so audiences will be familiar with all the numbers," said artistic managing director Jenny Ballard. "And, yes, the 'Jitterbug' has been added back, and it's a lot of fun."
Ballard is co-directing a cast of 42 youth with Caty Stewart, along with a nine-piece orchestra directed by Beth Bordelon. Make that 42 kids, an orchestra and one dog.
"Caty's puppy, Penny Lane, is playing Toto," Ballard said. "She takes direction really well, and it's been a lot of fun having a puppy in the cast."
And though Toto is the catalyst in Dorothy's life-changing trip to Oz, working with the pup is a new experience for both cast and crew, especially 14-year-old St. Joseph's Academy freshman Molly Kate Skupien, who plays Dorothy Gale.
"I think it's a totally unique experience. I've never worked with a dog before in a show, so it's so much fun working with her," Skupien said. "She's definitely energetic, and I love that about her."
And in sharing the stage with Toto as Dorothy, Skupien said she has realized a dream.
"I think, in a way, I've always, always wanted to play Dorothy," she said. "Playing Dorothy has been a dream of mine. I love watching the movie, so I always wanted to just be in the show regardless of what role I played. But Dorothy is definitely a dream role."
Playing Dorothy also entails singing the show-stopping solo "Over the Rainbow," which is generating a few butterflies in Skupien's stomach.
"It makes me a little bit nervous," she said. "Everyone will be waiting for that song. But I love singing it."
"And she's really good at it," Ballard added.
Now, not everything in this show is exactly like the movie. Of course, the "Jitterbug" number will add an extra dimension, as will Theatre Baton Rouge's innovating casting of the Wizard, Scarecrow and Lion.
"We've cast female cast members for the roles," Ballard said.
Cast and audience alike will be instructed to pay no attention to that woman behind the curtain when Camille Coco, a 15-year-old sophomore at St. Joseph's Academy, takes the stage as the Wizard.
Meanwhile, playing the Scarecrow will be Simone Sharp, a 17-year-old senior at Baton Rouge Magnet High School, while 14-year-old Elizabeth Porche, a freshman at Dutchtown High School, plays the Cowardly Lion.
Rounding out the main cast is 16-year-old Catholic High School junior Adler Rice as the Tinman; Brenley Murry, a 16-year-old junior at the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts as Glinda the Good Witch; and 16-year-old University High School junior Molly Bush as the Wicked Witch of the West.
Bush comes to this role after playing the villain, Miss Hannigan, in Playakers of Baton Rouge's summer musical, "Annie Jr."
"I've gone from hating children as Miss Hannigan to hating children and dogs as the Wicked Witch of the West," she said, laughing.
"It's slightly scary sharing the stage with Molly as the witch," Skupien said. "I remember in the callback audition, I walked out of the room very scared. It was less acting that I had to do because it was genuine fear in that scene with her at the audition."
Skupien quickly glanced at Bush and both broke into laughter. Sure, Bush's performance as the witch will be scary, made even scarier by the green makeup she'll be wearing, but it's an over-the-top performance that's fun for both cast and audience, alike.
And even with an added jitterbug, you'd expect nothing less from "The Wizard of Oz."
'The Wizard of Oz'
Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors Program opens the community theater's 77th season with the classic musical.
Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 18-21. The 2 p.m. Sunday matinee sold out; all other performances at 7:30 p.m.
Theatre Baton Rouge's Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd.
$25-$35
(225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org