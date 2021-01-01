Reading has turned out to be the ultimate pandemic pastime. And, based on library statistics, folks in the Baton Rouge area set a record for reading (or at least for downloading books from the East Baton Rouge Parish Library System) in 2020.
More than 1 million e-books were downloaded in 2020, blowing past the 921,333 books downloaded in 2019, said Mary Stein, assistant director of the library system.
So what exactly were we reading in 2020? The library gave us the lowdown on the page-turners that were the most checked out in different genres.
Fiction: “Americanah” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the library’s spring 2020 One Book One Community title; “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens; “Camino Winds” by John Grisham
Top Louisiana fiction: “The New Iberia Blues” and “A Private Cathedral,” Dave Robicheaux novels by James Lee Burke
Nonfiction: “The Five Love Languages” by Gary Chapman
Action-Adventure: “Lethal Agent” by Vince Flynn; “Final Option” by Clive Cussler
Biographies: “Becoming” by Michelle Obama; “Kingfish” by Richard White (former One Book One Community title)
Classics: “A Lesson Before Dying” by Ernest Gaines; “The Diary of Anne Frank”
Comic-graphic novel: “The Sandman” by Neil Gaiman; “The Walking Dead Volume 32: Rest in Peace”
Fantasy: “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates; “Game of Thrones” by George R.R. Martin
Historical Fiction: “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi; “The Good Lord Bird” by James McBride
Horror: “House of Leaves” by Mark Danielewski
Mystery: “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci; “Treason” by Stuart Woods
Romance: “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks
Sci-Fi: “Parable of the Sower” by Octavia Butler
Women's Fiction: “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate; “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel