When Carissa and Cadee Murray’s father, Kevin, died last year, it was the worst moment in their pre-teen lives. But it was only the beginning of their loss.
A month later, their half-brother, Ryan Murray, took his life. In July, their grandfather, Frank, died of pancreatic cancer.
“We weren’t coping very well,” said their mother, Ginger Gauthier.
Thanks to Camp Erin, they’re doing a lot better.
Camp Erin is a weekend retreat for youngsters ages 6-17 who have suffered the death of someone significant in their lives. Though Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge has administered the south Louisiana camp for the past four years, the deaths don’t have to be related to the disease. The Murray siblings and about 50 other youngsters attended this year’s late October event at Camp Istrouma, a retreat off Greenwell Springs Road.
Camp Erin is a national program started by the Moyer Foundation that provides fun camp activities with grief education and emotional support at no cost to families. The camp is staffed by grief professionals and trained volunteers, whose goal is to increase hope and self-esteem and to teach campers that they are not alone.
“They’re all kind of isolated and feel like they’re the different kid in those situations, because at school, nobody else has experienced what they’ve experienced,” said Whitney Craig, Cancer Services director. “But you come to camp and everybody has.
“We talk about it Friday night. We get the elephant out of the room, and they go to bed Friday night being best friends. By Sunday, they’re all crying because they don’t want to leave. They want camp to last for months, and as much as we would like that, we all need to sleep.”
The grief activities include giving youngsters the chance to post a photo of their deceased loved one on a storyboard and speak about him or her if they want. They can do so by themselves or with their siblings, Craig said.
On Saturday, campers can make a floating luminary representing the loved one, and each luminary is allowed to float away on the water.
“I put the names of the people who died, and I put a little note inside them,” said 8-year-old Cadee Murray. “I just liked putting it in the lake.”
“It was really sweet to see those emotions coming from an 8-year-old, just her being able to express that,” her mother said. “I guess that’s one of the things Camp Erin helps with. It helps them express themselves, and that note she wrote to her dad and her brother and her grandfather, it was so sweet.”
But it wasn’t all about loss. Making s'mores, singing, a dance party and skits also occupied their time.
“We got to talk about them, and we just did fun activities, like we did a rock wall, and we did tie-dye and fortune teller, and that just took our mind off of it,” said Carissa Murray, 11.
“Watching those kids come Friday being so into their little selves and little shells of children, and by Sunday where they are full of personality, full of themselves again — you really get to see them come back out and be who they want to be and realize that ‘I still miss that person, but I’m still here to live,’ ” Craig said.
The girls developed better coping skills at Camp Erin, according to their mom, and they’re able to talk about what has happened.
“This camp has opened up something in them,” Gauthier said. “They came home from camp this year and said they want to go every year until they’re 17, and then they want to volunteer every year until they can’t volunteer anymore. So, the camp has made them better people, and now they want to help other kiddos that are in sad situations, also. It’s amazing.”
For more information about Camp Erin, visit cancerservices.org/camps.