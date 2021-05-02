PEO Chapter C toured the Old State Capitol on April 12 with Mary Durusau, museum division director for the secretary of state.
Durusau shared interesting facts and mysteries about the beautiful, historic building. She explained that the building and exhibits have received many awards for architecture, exhibits and preservation.
Members admired the building's stained glass in the rotunda; Senate and House of Representatives chambers; and viewed the video "The Ghost of the Castle." Following the tour, the group had lunch at Capital City Grill.
Lagniappe Club learns about STEM teaching
Rebecca Olinde spoke about science, technology, engineering, math teaching methods to children in all grades to the GFWC Lagniappe Woman's Club April 19 at Broadmoor United Methodist Church. She used a model of a human lung to demonstrate one of the ways they use hands-on training.
The club continues to support Baton Rouge Soldiers Outreach's efforts to send care packages to active troops. Member Sylvia Schwarzenbach notifies members which nonperishable items are needed and attends the mail-outs.
The club supports both its own club scholarship and the scholarship given by GFWC LA District 6. Chairman Lynn Golda and Pat Quartararo made applications available.
The club celebrates its 53rd anniversary this month. Quartararo baked a cake to celebrate the occasion.
Ten volunteer champions announced
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Volunteer Louisiana have announced 10 Champions of Service for 2021. The annual award recognizes outstanding volunteers from seven geographic regions across the state, plus outstanding AmeriCorps, Senior Corps and Corporate volunteer programs.
Honorees are:
Layne McDaniel, Greater Capital Area — His volunteerism is centered on financial literacy and mentoring for children. He serves as chair for Greater Baton Rouge and Acadiana Board of Directors of Junior Achievement and as a high school mentor for the Trust Your Crazy Idea competition.
Joshua Varise, AmeriCorps Champion — Varise is serving in his second year with City Year Baton Rouge as a service leader at Melrose Elementary School. In this role, he supports the other AmeriCorps members and supports students with their ELA and math as well as providing social emotional support.
Aisha Stewart, Greater New Orleans Area Champion — She was one of the first volunteers to join the HandsOn New Orleans Serve Our Seniors meal distribution program. Stewart soon was in charge of overseeing meal preparation and orienting volunteers.
Nathan Richard, Southeast/Northshore Champion — Known for his culinary skills and being named the King of Louisiana and American Seafood in 2019, he was honored for his service as a volunteer firefighter with the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department. He is a founding member of the First Responders Relief Team and leads fundraisers to address various needs for first responders.
Tommy Little, Southwest Champion — A Sulphur resident, he volunteers at most festivals in the area, but his main focus is seniors. When COVID-19 hit, he created Parking Lot Bingo to provide a safe way for senior citizens in the community to socialize.
Other honorees are Ashini Modi, Northwest Champion; Brooke Foy, Northeast Champion; Laura Strahan, Central Champion; Mary Alice Pea, Senior Corps Champion; and Origin Bank, Corporate Volunteer Champion.