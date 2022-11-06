Benita has finally made it.

She's not only the new CEO of Code Breakers, she's the first woman of color to be promoted into that position.

But with high status comes responsibility, and Benita is saddled with two immediate challenges: First, to address a controversy over rejecting a White student’s application to the program.

The second is managing the retirement of Stephen, her mentor and Code Breakers’ charismatic founder. Stephen also has been accused of sexual harassment by new employee, Bel.

So the load carried by the new CEO will be quite when Swine Palace opens Corrina Schulenberg's 2018 drama, "Operating Systems," on Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive.

Director and actor Candy McLellan, of Atlanta directs this play, which explores today's issues of race, gender and the #MeToo movement through events at Code Breakers, a tech company and school for women of color.

Operating Systems Swine Palace's production of Corinna Schulenberg's 2018 drama. WHEN: Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 10-13, Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 15-18, and Sunday, Nov. 20. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. All other performances begin at 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU campus. ADMISSION: Pay-what-you-can on Nov. 10. Tickets for all other shows are $32, adults; $22, seniors, LSU faculty and staff; $12, students. TICKETS: Visit lsucmda.universitytickets.com.

"My college professor knows Corinna Schulenberg and thought I'd be interested in the play," McLellan said. "After reading it, I knew I had to direct it, because it has so many layers that are poignant and relevant to today."

The story is linked together through the narration of Dani, played by New York actor Carlos Joy. Joy describes Dani, whose preferred pronouns are they/them, as the office manager, IT technician and assistant to Benita, played by LSU School of Theatre graduate student LaDonna Ouedraogo.

"Dani lives in two different worlds," Joy said. "One world is where they're comfortable talking to people, and the other world is safe, where they're introverted."

Still, it's Dani's presence that guides the audience through the company's challenges, which fall to Benita, who shares the story with old college friend Jake.

Jake, played by Baton Rouge actor Austin Ventura, is a conservative journalist who initially contacts her for a story about the company's alleged racial discrimination. Benita sees this as an opportunity to publicly seize back the Code Breakers' narrative.

And as she tries to smooth over one controversy, the narrative spins out of control when Bel, played by LSU Theatre graduate student Alana Johnson, accuses Stephen, played by fellow graduate student Adam Seeholzer, of sexual misconduct.

"In my head, I see Stephen as being about 52 years old, and he's ready to retire," Seeholzer said. "He started this school and company with his wife, and it's groundbreaking. Then this unforeseen conflict happens, this misunderstanding between Stephen and Bel."

And while, in one scene, he expounds on how excited he is for Benita to be running the company, along with the prospect of Bel's eventual rise in Code Breakers, Bel is still shaken.

"Bel went to school at Code Breakers, and she's worked at Google," Johnson said. "She's listed among WIRE's 35 under 35, and she wants to be a leader in STEM. She came back to Code Breakers to help with the school's curriculum, based on operating systems in the real world, so she definitely wants to take on more responsibility."

Yet not at the expense of a sexual harassment crisis.

"This is serious," Johnson said.

But was Stephen's misstep merely a misunderstanding? And what of the simultaneous discrimination controversy?

Maybe the best description of "Operating Systems" can be found in its official synopsis, which says it "wrestles with how internalized oppression often makes us reinforce oppressive systems even as we work toward justice."

"It's definitely relevant to issues that we're dealing with today," McLellan said.