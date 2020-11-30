World War II ended 75 years ago, but hours before Thanksgiving at the Dore home in Plaquemine, it was like V-J Day all over again.
When six Ohlmeyer siblings and their extended family gathered, the youngest members were dressed in military uniforms representing their ancestors who served during the war. Some of the children read aloud information about what each World War II veteran did, and also spoke about those who fought in other military conflicts.
It’s part of a tradition that makes Thanksgiving more than just turkey dinner, said Heddie Carville, one of eight children of Raleigh and Mercedes Ohlmeyer.
“We do something to honor families from the past the night before Thanksgiving,” she said.
The idea came several years ago, said Mercedes Dore, one of Carville’s sisters.
Since many of the siblings have been schoolteachers, the gatherings are a fun way to teach and reaffirm the family's history.
Carville and Dore’s living siblings include Carrie Geier, of New Roads; Gretchen Lovelace, of Baton Rouge; Faith Maddox, of Plaquemine; and Lydia Chopin, of Austin, Texas. A brother, Raleigh Ohlmeyer Jr., and sister, Annelies Martinez, are deceased.
The tradition began a decade or so ago with a dinner in which they honored the Acadian freedom fighter Joseph Broussard, better known as Beausoleil, who eluded capture and resisted the British when they expelled French-speaking residents of Canada’s Maritime Provinces in the 1750s. Beausoleil eventually turned himself in and later immigrated to Louisiana. The Ohlmeyers are among his descendants.
“It was just a good way to teach the kids about the family,” Carville said.
That year, the youngest family members dressed in period Acadian attire. It was such a hit that the family started coming up with other themes based on its heritage. That includes German lineage, so that year’s party featured German food, and the children dressed in lederhosen. They’ve celebrated their Irish heritage, and when oldest sister Lydia Chopin, who lives in Texas, turned 70, they had a '50s party — complete with poodle skirts — since most of the siblings were born in that decade.
“The kids love doing the costumes,” said Mercedes Dore, who hosted the party. “Every year we have to think of something different, and this year was the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.”
Last year, the siblings purchased bricks at the National WWII Museum in Raleigh Ohlmeyer’s memory, and their research turned up that his three brothers — Charles, Donald and Harold — also served during the war, as did a number of their in-laws’ ancestors.
The Wednesday dinner is one of several activities the family has over the holiday weekend. The coronavirus pandemic made this a smaller gathering than in most years, Carville said.
“We’re sad about that, but everybody understands,” Dore said.