In the early glow of the summer sun, my verdant backyard seems peaceful. Layers of foliage in various shades provide a backdrop for bright blossoms dancing in the breeze. So beautiful, but such a battleground. There’s always a fight going on.
It’s the beetles against the coreopsis. Aphids against the roses. Dragonflies against the mosquitoes. Birds against the pillbugs; lizards against the butterflies. I hate to think of what’s against the lizards, but I’m sure they’re slithering under a log or a rock. Weeds against me, and often the weeds seem to be winning. Beneath its placid surface, my yard is a combat zone, divided into constantly-warring factions.
It was a misdirected text that got this train of thought rolling. Someone clearly had the wrong number because the text urged me to vote in the primary on June 9 — not in Louisiana — and the sender wanted to be sure we elect “a Congress for us, not them.”
I was shocked and sickened to see that phrase. My first reaction was a kneejerk, “Oh no, we’re all in this together, it doesn’t have to be them against us.” But a conversation with my perceptive daughter changed my mind. There will always be two sides, and we will always have to choose.
There are layers of dichotomies, and some are generally innocuous. (Shaken or stirred? Saints or Falcons?) Some go deeper and are harder to identify. Who is us, who is them? But in the end, the most fundamental dichotomy is the only one that matters. It’s not a question of one race against another, or red against blue. It’s a question of good against evil. It’s my choice, it’s your choice, and every single choice is important.
Hasn’t this always been the human condition? We are not mere animals. From the moment that our species was able to distinguish between right and wrong, hasn’t that been the dilemma: choosing good over bad? Not what’s most comfortable for a certain group, or right for a certain class, but what is morally good?
Isn’t this the privilege and the responsibility of every human being: to reason, consider, view the facts in the light of truth and then choose rightly? To be able to see when we’re wrong, and correct course with grace and humility?
It’s a daily challenge to each of us. In the combat zones of life, what side am I on? And what actions will I take?
The changes that our country needs will require years of commitment and hard work. No matter who you are and where you are, you can help make this a better world. Do what you can where you are, every day. If we each do our part, it will be sufficient.
But first, we have to choose. Evil, greed, love of power and fear will always try to trample people down. Goodness, truth, community and love can always triumph if enough folks take a stand.
Yes, it’s a battleground. Which side am I on?
— Brown lives in New Orleans