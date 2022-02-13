The Krewe of Tucumcari, Baton Rouge's oldest Mardi Gras Krewe, kicked off its 2022 festivities Jan. 29 with a royal meet and greet hosted by the Ladies of Tucumcari.
Krewe President Joey Culmone introduced the 2022 court and thanked Amey and Keith Crousillac for hosting the party in their home. In addition to the Crousillacs, Sandra Hudson and Kris Shortess served on the committee.
Guests mingled with the court while listening to jazz music and enjoying king cakes and other savory delights. The krewe will host its 74th tableau on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Raising Cane's River Center Ballroom.
Community walk held in Melrose East
Outstanding Mature Girlz and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation held a community walk on Feb. 6 with the theme “Don’t Wait 'Til I’m A Hashtag.”
Representatives of the Baton Rouge Police Department, Constable's Office of Baton Rouge, Eternal Crisis Outreach Center, and ICARE participated. They walked through the streets of the Melrose East neighborhood, commonly known as “Mall City,” to encourage peace, promote community engagement with residents, and promoted health and wellness by giving away healthy meals.
Torchbearer Beta hears about St. James bonfires
Suzanne Ishler presented a program on the Christmas Eve bonfires in Gramercy when Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Feb.1 at President Jean Leyda's home.
A unique tradition for St. James Parish, lighting the bonfires signals a lighted path for Papa Noel and his eight reindeers to travel bringing Christmas joy to the children of the River Parishes. Participants cannot begin constructing the bonfires until Nov. 21 to meet the requirements and complete them by Christmas Eve.
According to a 2000 article in Louisiana Folklore Miscellany by William Fagan, the bonfire tradition was probably not a custom practiced by the original Acadian and German settlers but reintroduced by the 19th century French immigrants. The best viewing is by car along the River Roads east and west bank, by walking along the levees or by river boat.
The chapter welcomed guest Margaret Alleman, a Baton Rouge native who recently moved back. Leyda served carrot cake to celebrate National Carrot Cake Day on Feb. 3. Carrot cakes can be traced back to the Middle Ages when sugar was hard to find.