LASM catalog
In celebration of the Louisiana Art & Science Museum's 60th anniversary, the museum has published a collection catalog titled "Sixty Years of Collecting at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum," thanks to a generous Rebirth Grant provided by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities. This new catalog is available free of charge at the museum and is also available online on its virtual learning platform at virtual-lasm.org. The publication illustrates Louisiana's unique history and culture through the artwork in the museum's collection created by Louisiana-born and Louisiana-based artists working from the 19th century until today.
Baton Rouge Concert Band
The Baton Rouge Concert Band will perform its Independence Day concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, at the Main Branch Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The band will be performing such marches as “National Emblem” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever," along with patriotic favorites “America, The Beautiful," “God Bless the USA,” and a medley of other traditional tunes from Americana. Admission is free. For more information, visit brcb.org.
Arts Market
Several new vendors are set to join the Baton Rouge Arts Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 2. Shop a variety of unique, original works of art including pottery, woodwork, textiles, glass, paintings, sculptures, photographs, handmade soaps, handmade toys, jewelry and more. The arts market takes place the first Saturday each month in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market at Fifth and Main Streets in downtown Baton Rouge. For more information, visit artsbr.org.
The Color Purple
Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's production of the musical, "The Color Purple," opening Thursday, July 14, in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive on campus. Tickets are $35 for adults and $30 for students by visiting newventuretheatre.org. For more information, call (225) 588.7576.
Sound of Music
Tickets are on sale for Ascension Community Theatre's production of "The Sound of Music," opening Thursday, July 14, at the theater, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. Tickets are $20-$30 by calling (225) 647-1230 or visiting actgonzales.org.
Eugene Martin exhibit
The exhibit, "Eugene Martin: The Creative Act," continues to Sunday, Oct. 2, at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The show features a selection from a 2008 acquisition of 31 works and focuses on Martin’s unique brand of abstraction. Highlighted in the show are Martin’s unparalleled collages, which feature pieces or photographs of previously completed works. The show also features an interactive component where visitors can create their own Eugene Martin-inspired collage works in a small studio space in the gallery. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
Artsplosion!
Registration is open for the second session of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's "Artsplosion!" summer arts camp for rising kindergarteners through fifth graders from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 18-22, at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. Cost is $250. Before and after care is available for an additional charge, and discounts are available for multi-child registration. To register, visit artsbr.org/artsplosion.
Play production camp
Registration is open for a Play Production Camp for students in the sixth through 12th grades from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 11-22, at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. In this camp, students will work together to create a production while honing their performance skills. The class is limited to 30 students, and registration is $250 by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.
Painting Rent
The exhibit, "Leroy Evans: Painting Rent," runs through Saturday, Aug. 13, in the Main Gallery at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Olin John “Leroy” Evans, was an artist in the Lafayette community who rarely pursued attention for his works but ceaselessly painted. The title “Painting Rent” is a reference to the artist’s dedication to painting as his sole vocation in life. For more information, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
At the Hilliard
The exhibit, "Twenty Years of Marais Press: Imprinting a Campus and Collection," runs through Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Hilliard Art Museum, 710 St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Also showing are "Deep Look: Selections from the Permanent Collection," through Thursday, June 29; L. Kasimu Harris: Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges through Saturday, June 30; Shawne Major: Schema through Saturday, Jan. 7; and "Talking to Death: An Allegory for Sculpture" through Saturday, July 9. For more information, call (337) 482‐2278 or visit hilliardmuseum.org.
Acadian Wind Symphony
The nationally recognized Acadian Wind Symphony, under the direction of Gerald Guilbeaux, will perform its annual summer concert, "Across the Millennium," at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, in Ducrest/Gilfry Auditorium at Angelle Hall on the UL Campus. This concert of symphonic wind music will feature a varied program of music composed between 1950 and 2019. Guest conductors on the program are Jason Missal and Scotty Walker. Missal is the Associate Director of Bands at the University of Louisiana and leads the Pride of Acadiana Marching Band. Walker is the Director of Bands at the award-winning Lafayette High School and was recently named Teacher of the Year in Lafayette Parish. The symphony is made up of 56 professional musicians and music educators. Admission is free. For more information, visit lcband.org.