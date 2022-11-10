Parks Stephenson's ties to the USS Kidd go deep. 20,000 feet deep, in fact.
Stephenson, the new executive director of the USS Kidd Veterans Museum, first became acquainted with Baton Rouge in May 2020 while preparing to take part in a submarine dive on the Kidd's sister ship, the USS Johnston, which sank off the coast of the Philippines in 1944.
"When I dived down to the Johnston, down in the deep where there's nothing except this wreck — no life, no movement, no current, no oxygen — I knew at that moment my life was going to change," he says. "I had no idea it was going to lead to this, but I could see the future down there in the deep."
The successful dive took place in March 2021 and briefly set a record as the world's deepest, until surpassed by a dive on the USS Samuel B. Roberts that Stephenson was also involved with.
Yet, for Stephenson, things didn't end there. Having become familiar with not just the Kidd itself but the museum and its staff, he was asked if he'd consider stepping in when former museum director Rosehn Gipe vacated her role earlier this year. The answer was a resounding yes.
Shipwrecks have long been something of a passion for the Navy veteran and former aerospace engineer. His interest in them stems from a childhood fascination with the most famous one of all, the Titanic, and though they took a back seat during his 20 years in the Navy he rekindled his interest upon his retirement in 1995.
Beginning with his participation in an online Titanic messaging board in the 1990s, a scarcely believable series of meetings and events led him to "Titanic" movie director James Cameron.
The two met in 2001: ultimately, Stephenson became Cameron's technical adviser, beginning with the "Ghosts of the Abyss" documentary in 2003.
In 2005 he actually dived on the Titanic itself. It was the first of several occasions where he would visit the wreck, including another dive in 2019 and a comprehensive mapping of the site with remote vehicles in 2010.
Diving on the ill-fated liner is the sort of thing that many Titanic fans would consider a dream come true. For Stephenson, it was too, but at the time any emotional response was overshadowed by the task at hand.
"I'm going to disappoint you," he says with a laugh, when asked what the dives felt like. "By the time I actually got to dive on her, I knew so much more about her, it was more 'What am I going to learn now? What is the difference between then and now, and what lessons can we derive from it?'
"When I'm down there on any wreck I'm completely focused on taking in as much information as I can. I feel no emotion at the time."
Though he's only recently arrived in Baton Rouge from San Diego, Stephenson has a range of exciting ideas in mind for the Kidd museum. Many were inspired by trips to other naval museums, including the San Diego — based aircraft carrier USS Midway that he actually served on.
"I don’t like the old traditional type of museum where you come in and read a placard and look at a thing," he says. "The number one job I see for my role here is to make this place more interactive. We've got to make Kidd relevant for the 21st century. I know the city of Baton Rouge would really like for us to be not just a museum, but a tourist attraction."
As well as refocusing the museum more on the Kidd and its tin can sailors — as destroyer crews were known in World War II — he plans on using modern technology to aid in his vision. Though still very much in the early stages, Stephenson mentions a simulation of the ship's bridge, and being able to send period-accurate radio messages back and forth, as potential exhibits further down the road.
"I don’t want people just to go about and look at the ship," he says. "I want them to go aboard and experience the ship."
Interestingly, more people than ever have been experiencing the Kidd, although not necessarily by visiting it in Baton Rouge. The ship is one of many that appear on the popular online game World of Warships, introducing it to a whole new audience. Additionally, Stephenson is exploring ways to collaborate with the Asian gaming community, in which the Kidd also has a presence.
He admits some of his ideas are new and different, but his focus is trained in one direction.
"I’m not looking to the past," he says. "I'm looking to the future."