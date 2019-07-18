The second annual West Baton Rouge Acadian Heritage Celebration will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Activity Center in Brusly.
The event features free jambalaya, Acadian dancers and musicians, heritage displays, door prizes, on-site genealogy research, ancestor photo display, French table and children’s activities. The event is free and open to the public.
“We’re proud of our Acadian heritage here in West Baton Rouge Parish,” said event Chairman Billy Hebert. “This celebration of our unique heritage, culture and traditions is our way of connecting descendants of Acadian families who settled this area, as well as promoting West Baton Rouge as one of the 22 Louisiana parishes designated as Acadiana."
Acadians exiled from present-day Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island beginning in 1755 eventually made their way to Louisiana. The majority of West Baton Rouge Acadians arrived aboard seven ships from France in 1785 after being sent to places along the U.S. Eastern Seaboard, England and France during the “Great Deportation,” when the English seized Acadian lands and banished the people there.
In 2003, Queen Elizabeth II issued a royal proclamation acknowledging the wrongs committed against the Acadians by the English crown. The queen declared July 28 of each year should be celebrated as “a day of commemoration of the Great Upheaval.”
The event is being hosted by the Facebook group Our Ancestors in Photos and is being sponsored by the West Baton Rouge Museum.
Created by West Baton Rouge native Debbie Doiron Martin, Our Ancestors in Photos has over 300 members who actively exchange stories, photos and historical notes about West Baton Rouge and its past and present residents. The Acadian Heritage Celebration is the brainchild of the group’s core members which include Martin, Hebert, Lucy Peavy Landry and Douglas LaBauve — all Acadian descendants.
“Nine generations of my family have lived in West Baton Rouge Parish since the arrival of those first Acadian settlers,” Hebert said. “And many family histories in West Baton Rouge have that common bond.”
This year’s event will highlight the LeJeune family of West Baton Rouge. Many LeJeune family descendants still reside in the parish, and lots of local genealogies include LeJeune ancestors.
“Our first event last year was very successful,” Hebert said. “This year, we have a larger venue, expanded program and a greater variety of speakers, prizes and displays so we’re hoping everyone will come out and celebrate with us.”
The St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Activity Center is at 402 S. Kirkland Drive (River Road) in Brusly. For more information, contact Hebert at (225) 200-5950.