Ana Maria Otamendi believes Mother's Day is the perfect time for a fundraising concert.
Not only can you bring Mom to an afternoon of beautiful music, you can also donate a few dollars to mothers and their children who are suffering in war-ravaged Ukraine.
"This is one thing we can do as musicians — make music to inspire people to donate to this cause," said Otamendi, assistant professor of collaborative piano at LSU.
The concert will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday in the LSU School of Music Recital Hall. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted at the door. Attendees also can make donations ahead of time by visiting collaborativepianoinstitute.org/ukraine-fundrasier-concert.
Otamendi spearheaded the idea for the concert.
"I'd been following the developments of the war in Ukraine," she said. "I thought about how it made me feel powerless. I have a lot of friends in Europe and a former student from Ukraine. So, I talked to our chair about putting together a fundraising concert."
Jim Byo, chair of LSU's School of Music, agreed.
"Usually we would have to plan a concert in the School of Music a year in advance," Otamendi said. "And the Recital Hall is usually booked at this time of year, because so many students are giving their recitals."
But this event was special, and both Otamendi and Byo knew regular booking channels didn't apply.
Byo made sure the Recital Hall would be available on Sunday, while Otamendi teamed up with Gabriela Gomez-Estevez, a doctoral student in orchestral conducting, to arrange the concert lineup.
The Collaborative Piano Institute also stepped in to partner with the LSU School of Music on a program that includes music faculty, students, alumni, guests, high school students and musicians from the LSU Symphony Orchestra and A Cappella Choir.
Otamendi also credits Professor of Voice Emeritus Robert Grayson for recruiting singers and volunteering to prepare the Ukrainian national anthem.
"And our Ukrainian alumni, Liliia Oliinyk and Iulia Akers will join us," Otamendi said. "Iulia will sing the anthem and will play violin with Liliia."
Featured performers also will include renowned pianists Michael Gurt and Willis Delony with his jazz trio; the LSU Brass Quintet with baritone Dennis Jesse; LSU faculty Katherine Kemler on flute, Yung-Chiao Wei on bass, soprano Sandra Moon, tenor Grayson, Lin He on violin and Otamendi on piano.
Funds also will be raised through a silent auction of sculptures by professor Dennis Parker. Visit collaborativepianoinstitute.org/silent-auction-for-ukraine-fundaiser.
All donations will go directly to UNICEF Ukraine to help the children affected by the war.