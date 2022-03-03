Julian Kuerti will be flying into Baton Rouge from his Montreal home just in time for … Lent.
Kuerti will miss Mardi Gras by a week when he takes the podium as the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's guest conductor on Thursday, March 10. But there will still be plenty of French culture for him to experience on his first Louisiana visit.
Kuerti also will incorporate some Louisiana flavor of his own when he leads the BRSO in Louis Moreau Gottschalk's Symphony No. 1 in the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre.
The concert is the first in the symphony's 2022 Orchestral Series. Though Antonin Dvorak's Symphony No. 8 is the show's headliner, Keurti is including the Gottschalk piece not only to honor the state, but specifically New Orleans' Creole composer.
Also, Keurti has put time aside to travel to the Crescent City to get a look at Gottschalk's home.
"When I look at Louisiana, it's so connected to the French and the French Creole tradition," Kuerti said. "So I started to do some research, and I found Louis Moreau Gottschalk, who was born in New Orleans. He was a local Louisiana composer, and he was incredibly famous in his day."
Gottschalk was born on May 8, 1829, to London merchant and businessman Edward Gottschalk and Aimee Marie Brusle, a French Creole woman of color. He began playing piano at an early age and was soon recognized as a prodigy.
His father realized he needed classical training and brought 13-year-old Gottschalk to Europe, where he eventually was accepted to the Paris Conservatoire, then spent most of his working career outside the United States.
"So, I've chosen a piece of his," Keurti said. "Not much of his music for orchestra has survived. He played quite a lot of piano pieces, and he wrote a whole bunch of orchestra, but he was quite cavalier about how he treated his music after he'd written it. He kind of wrote it for the performance, and then it would get lost or get damaged. In one case he was caught in a carriage in a snowstorm, he left half of a score there."
But Gottschalk's Symphony No. 1 will be alive and well when Kuerti takes the stage with the symphony.
"It has a subtitle, 'A Night in the Tropics,' and the first movement depicts a very calm tropical night," Kuerti said. "Then a storm rolls in, it builds up, and it gets more tumultuous as the rain crashes and the hurricane comes in. Finally, it fades out."
Then comes the festive second and final movement, subtitled, "A Day in the Tropics."
"It has an amazing percussion part, and Gottschalk actually used an African drumming group during his performances," Kuerti said. "They didn't read music, so this part was improvised, so it's almost like the 'Mambo' from 'West Side Story.' It's the most amazing, rambunctious African dance music with orchestra."
Kuerti chose to highlight Gottschalk not only because he was a Louisiana native but also because he was a person of color.
"We are looking back on the composers throughout the years that have been unfairly neglected because of heritage or race or gender," Kuerti said. "And this, for me, is a great example. I think Gottschalk's symphony is a wonderful piece, a hidden gem that deserves to be played. And he was one-of-a-kind, an incredible musician, composer and personality, and I'd like to be part of bringing his name back onto the stages."
Meanwhile, along with the Dvorak symphony, the concert also will feature Grammy Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey as guest soloist in Camille Saint-Saens' Cello Concerto.
"The Saint-Saens concerto is a great romantic French concerto full of wonderful lyrical melodies for the cello," Kuerti said. "My brother, who is a cellist, also played it, so it's a piece that I've really known for a long time. As for the Dvorak, it's got wonderful dancelike movements, so it's a fun piece I love to conduct and orchestras love to play."
Kuerti certainly knows orchestras, yet his background isn't all music. Though his parents are pianist Anton Kuerti and cellist Kristine Bogyo, Kuerti opted to major in engineering and physics at the University of Toronto. He graduated with honors, but it wasn't until later that he pursued conducting studies, again at the University of Toronto, then as a student of Lutz Koehler at the Berlin University of the Arts.
Kuerti has since served as the founding artistic director and principal conductor of the Berlin-based group Solistenensemble Kaleidoskop and was assistant conductor of the Budapest Festival Orchestra in the 2006-2007 season. He also was the assistant conductor for the Boston Symphony Orchestra from 2007 to 2010.
Since 2018, Kuerti has been the music director at the Kalamazoo (Michigan) Symphony Orchestra, though he makes his home in Montreal.
And now he's making his way to Baton Rouge, where he'll celebrate the state's culture through Gottschalk and, well, some good Louisiana food.
"I'm looking forward to the food," he said. "And I know I'm going to really like Louisiana."
BRSO's Orchestral Series: Julian Kuerti conducts Dvorak
7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10
Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre, 300 St. Louis St.
$19-$65
(225) 383-0500 or brso.org.