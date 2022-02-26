- Registration is open for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's spring classes. This year, instead of eight-week classes, the company is scheduling one-day pop-up classes. All classes will take place at the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU. Classes are "Fractured Fairy Tales" for ages 5-7, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, March 12 and March 19. The class will be taught in two separate sessions, each with its own story. Cost is $50. The second class is "Improv" for ages 8-12, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12. This workshop takes students through all the core principles of improv in a fun, safe environment. Cost is $50. To register, visit playmakersbr.org/education/classes.
- Baton Rouge artist Elayne Kuehler's will have a solo show at Gallery 600 Julia in New Orleans. The show, "Louisiana" Mystery and Poetry," opens with a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5, and will hang through Thursday, March 31. For more information, visit gallery600julia.com. Also, Kuehler's oil painting, "Rose Lilies," has been juried into the 2022 American Women Artists’ "Breaking Through: The Rise of American Women Artists." The show will open on Saturday, March 5, at the Customs House Museum in Clarksville, Tennessee. For more information, visit americanwomenartists.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the next concert Arts Council of Pointe Coupee's Performing Arts Series, featuring New Orleans party band Da Funkey PawPaws at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Julien Poydras Center, 500 W. Main St., New Roads. The group will perform Motown selections, as well as music across the decades of the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. Tickets can be reserved for pick up at the door by calling (225) 718-1574 or emailing roygaleb@bellsouth.net. For more information, visit artscouncilofpointecoupee.org.
- Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., is showing the yearlong exhibit, "The Boggs Family Legacy," through Dec. 17, and the photography exhibit, "Changing Landscapes: Photographs Along the Solomon Northup Trail," by Jan Beauboeuf through Thursday, April 14. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 342-0500 or visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
- Yes We Cannibal, 1600 Government St., will open Atlanta artist Steven L. Anderson's exhibit, "Entropy Plan for the Western Fam" on Thursday, March 10, followed by an opening reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 11. Anderson's large scale artwork is about the power of nature and the nature of power. The show will run through Friday, April 1. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday and by appointment. For more information, visit yeswecannibal.org.
- Registration for the West Baton Rouge Museum's 27th "Blast from the Past" summer history camp for ages 6-12 opens Tuesday, March 1. This year’s theme is all fun and games and is inspired by the museum’s summer exhibition, "Courting Style," which takes a look at the fashion on the tennis courts. Two one-week sessions are available, Monday through Friday, June 20-24 and June 27-July 1. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
