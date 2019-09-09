The first pumpkin spice lattes are being poured, so that must mean it's fall, right?
Actually, autumn doesn't start until Sept. 23 (and the thermometer is going to take even longer to catch up), but it's a great time to starting thinking about fresh fall looks.
Some of the trends we saw on the runways included animal prints, ruffled tops and dresses, deep teal colors and moody floral prints.
Here's a few ways to incorporate these buzz-worthy styles into your wardrobe.
Animal prints are one of the easiest ways to transition to a new season, and, while other creatures are on the prowl, the leopard is definitely the big cat on campus. Simple leopard T-shirts might be all we can muster in the last hot gasps of summer, so style it with a denim skirt and booties for now.
For true fall style, you're going to find leopard print sprawled over everything from cozy coats and loungewear to boots, bags and leggings.
Another way to jump on the fall fashion bandwagon is to pick up a few pieces in the season's trendiest color — teal or deep jade. This rich hue pairs well with gray, pink, tan, black and gold.
Floral prints that go to the dark side with a black, navy or other deep background colors are also going to be everywhere for fall. You'll find these dusky prints dresses, skirts, blouses and jumpsuits. Add a leather belt, jacket and boots to give them a tough, chic look.
When it comes to accessories, chunky jewelry, big handbags, retro sneakers and square toe boots were rocking the runways. These items will pull any fall look together.