When Herman Brister Jr. gave up his position as principal at McKinley Middle Magnet School in 2014, many students were devastated.
I was a rising eighth grader and joined my fellow students in acknowledging the loss for the school. His new job as principal of McKinley Senior High School, and my choice to attend Baton Rouge Magnet High School, separated us even further.
Eight years later, we reunited on the phone to discuss his leadership plans for this school year at his alma mater, Southern University Laboratory School.
Brister’s devotion to his students’ academic and personal success remains as clear as day.
His goal is to continue to prioritize transparency and Southern Lab students' mental health during a time period that is trying to renormalize what society's new normal is, he said.
"I would like for students to feel comfortable and come to administration," Brister said. "Being in touch with our students from an emotional and social standpoint is key."
According to Brister, students do well when they're enrolled in a safe, family environment, which derives from a hardworking faculty and the students' engaging families.
In addition to creating a welcoming atmosphere for students to embrace, Brister focuses on offering the scholars a rigorous curriculum.
"You want to be able to accelerate students who need to be pushed," he said. "You need to be able to assist students who need growth. To me, that is the recipe for [student] success."
But when Brister isn't pulling 16-hour workdays at the office and tending to roughly 400 students, he is at home being a dad. He said the same devotion he invests into his job is the energy his three children receive.
With so many irons in the fire, Brister admits he experiences burnout.
"People say that there is a such thing called a work-life balance, but when you're trying to be the best, when you're trying to get the best out of your faculty, and you want the best for your students, there's no other way around it but to put the work in," he said. "It can sometimes be a daunting task, but the rewards are at the end."
One reward is the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce's recognition of Brister as one of the most influential Black men in Baton Rouge for his impact on the community.
But the most important reward for Brister, he said, is knowing he's made a personal impact on his students' lives.
“You made my day,” Brister said before we exchanged goodbyes. “My former student calling back to interview me ... It gives me pride and joy to know that you have students who are doing well. This makes it all worth it to know we’re doing something — that's my reward.”