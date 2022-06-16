School is out, sno-ball stands are open, temperatures are soaring; summer has officially begun in Louisiana.

As temperatures become unusually high, going outside without a place to cool off can feel less than optimal.

To help beat the heat, we rounded up a few water parks, splash pads and public pools in the Baton Rouge area.

BR.wildartbluebayou TS 325.jpg

Employee Jose Cruz inflates one of four yellow lane dividers that separate riders of the 'Flying Pirogue' water slide after they enter the water, Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Blue Bayou Water Park, which along with Dixie Landin' Theme Park, opens Wednesday, June 15 for the 2022 season, both with a limited number of attractions. They will be open daily through August 7, then after that open Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day, according to Blue Bayou.

Water Parks

  • Blue Bayou Water Park: This Baton Rouge water park re-opened in mid June and has plenty of attractions for the entire family such as the Atchafalaya Run lazy river and Lafitte's Plunge.
    • 18142 Perkins Road E
    • Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily
  • Liberty Lagoon: Branded as "BREC's Premiere Water Park," Liberty Lagoon offers something for everyone with a variety of slides, a wave pool, a lazy river, pool and splash pad.
    • 111 Lobdell Ave.
    • Hours:
      • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m./2-5 p.m.
      • Wednesdays: 2 - 5 p.m.
      • Friday-Sunday: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. / 2 - 5 p.m. / 6 - 9 p.m.
  • Aqua PARDS in Denham Springs: If you're willing to venture a little farther out, Aqua PARDS offers super slides, a crooked creek and a Bucket Bay area with different water-play features.
    • 30372 Eden Church Road
    • Hours:
      • Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
      • Sunday: Noon - 5 p.m.
BR.wildhighlandsplash.adv 01 mw.JPG

Ethan Madere, 6, reacts to a bucket of water falling on him on the splash pad at Highland Road Community Park in Baton Rouge, La., on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Explore BR

Each week we'll highlights the best eats and events in metro Baton Rouge. Sign up today.

Splash Pads

  • BREC offers many splash pads in local parks:
    • City Brooks Community Park
      • 1515 Dalrymple Drive
        Baton Rouge, LA 70808
      • Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily
    • Forest Community Park
      • 13900 South Harrell's Ferry Road
        Baton Rouge, LA 70816
      • Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily
    • Highland Road Community Park
      • 14024 Highland Road
        Baton Rouge, LA 70810
      • Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily
    • See the full list here.
BR.wildartannatjordanpool186.adv.jpg (copy)

Non-swimmer Jontae Robinson, 4, of Baker, uses a life jacket but gets a little swimming instruction from his aunt, Baton Rouge's Shakaylie Weaver, during a trip to the pool at BREC's Anna T. Jordan Community Park at 1750 Stilt Street, Friday, June 1, 2018. 

Pools

  • BREC Public Pools
    • City-Brooks
      • 1650 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70802
      • Hours: Wednesday - Sunday: 2 - 5 p.m.
    • Anna T. Jordan
      • 1750 Stilt St. Baton Rouge, LA 70807
      • Hours: Wednesday - Sunday: 2 - 5 p.m.
  • Jambalaya Park in Gonzales: Farther from Baton Rouge, Jambalaya Park in Gonzales offers a public pool as well as a spray park
    • 1015 E Cornerview St, Gonzales, LA 70737
    • Hours: Tuesday - Sunday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Did we miss your favorite public pool or water park? Email us at onlinenewsdesk@theadvocate.com.

Email Bella Dardano at BDardano1023@gmail.com or follow her on Twitter, @belladardano.