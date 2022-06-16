School is out, sno-ball stands are open, temperatures are soaring; summer has officially begun in Louisiana.
As temperatures become unusually high, going outside without a place to cool off can feel less than optimal.
To help beat the heat, we rounded up a few water parks, splash pads and public pools in the Baton Rouge area.
Water Parks
- Blue Bayou Water Park: This Baton Rouge water park re-opened in mid June and has plenty of attractions for the entire family such as the Atchafalaya Run lazy river and Lafitte's Plunge.
- 18142 Perkins Road E
- Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily
- Liberty Lagoon: Branded as "BREC's Premiere Water Park," Liberty Lagoon offers something for everyone with a variety of slides, a wave pool, a lazy river, pool and splash pad.
- 111 Lobdell Ave.
- Hours:
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m./2-5 p.m.
- Wednesdays: 2 - 5 p.m.
- Friday-Sunday: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. / 2 - 5 p.m. / 6 - 9 p.m.
- Aqua PARDS in Denham Springs: If you're willing to venture a little farther out, Aqua PARDS offers super slides, a crooked creek and a Bucket Bay area with different water-play features.
- 30372 Eden Church Road
- Hours:
- Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sunday: Noon - 5 p.m.
Splash Pads
- BREC offers many splash pads in local parks:
- City Brooks Community Park
- 1515 Dalrymple Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
- Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily
- Forest Community Park
- 13900 South Harrell's Ferry Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
- Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily
- Highland Road Community Park
- 14024 Highland Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
- Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily
- See the full list here.
Pools
- BREC Public Pools
- City-Brooks
- 1650 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70802
- Hours: Wednesday - Sunday: 2 - 5 p.m.
- Anna T. Jordan
- 1750 Stilt St. Baton Rouge, LA 70807
- Hours: Wednesday - Sunday: 2 - 5 p.m.
- Jambalaya Park in Gonzales: Farther from Baton Rouge, Jambalaya Park in Gonzales offers a public pool as well as a spray park
- 1015 E Cornerview St, Gonzales, LA 70737
- Hours: Tuesday - Sunday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Did we miss your favorite public pool or water park? Email us at onlinenewsdesk@theadvocate.com.