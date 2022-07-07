Cool cars
The Slam’d & Cam’d Car Show, the largest all-indoor show on the Gulf Coast, is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Raising Cane's River Center. Take a look at 300 muscle cars, classic cars, imports, exotics, rat rods, trucks and motorcycles. $20, adults; $5, ages 2-12. raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
Music for a cause
Saturday's "A Midsummer's Night — Jazz on the Bayou" at the Manship Theatre will benefit nonprofits United Strengths and The Butterfly Society. Among performers for the 8 p.m. event will be ScoSax and 4th Dimension, and Sunrise Brass Band. Tickets are $45. manshiptheatre.org.
Wine sampling and more
The Red, White and "Bluechon" de lait and Wine Sampling will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Robert A. Bogan Baton Rouge Fire Museum, 427 Laurel St. There also will be a silent auction. Proceeds go to the museum and its restoration. $35 at eventbrite.com.