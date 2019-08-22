FRIDAY
EL TXUPINAZO: 5 p.m., Sugar Mill, 1021 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans. Part of San Fermin in Nueva Orleans, the fundraiser benefits Beth's Friends Forever, which helps women battling cancer. The event features food, cocktails, silent and live auction, plus packet pickup for the Running of the NOLA Bulls. Tickets $50. www.nolabulls.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
DOWNTOWN MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL: 4 p.m., Duncan Plaza, 343-349 Loyola Ave., New Orleans. Part of the Cutting Edge: Music Business conference, there are two days of live music. www.cuttingedgenola.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
CARDEN INTERNATIONAL CIRCUS SPECTACULAR: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Lakefront Arena, 6801 Franklin Ave., New Orleans. The superhero edition of the circus features acrobats, animals, aerialists and clowns. Pre-show festivities include meet and greets, learning skills and animal rides. Tickets $16-$26. www.spectacularcircus.com.
SATURDAY
EL ENCIERRO — THE RUNNING OF THE BULLS: Doors open at 6:30 a.m. The run is at 8 a.m., Sugar Mill, 1021 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans. Inspired by the bull runs in Pamplona, Spain, the run features roller derby skaters as bulls on a downtown loop. The pre- and post-run party feature live music and food. Tickets $30-$95. www.nolabulls.com.
FAMILY FESTIVAL — "PLAY IT COOL": 10 a.m., New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, New Orleans. The festival includes indoor activities for all ages, special tours and hands-on workshops. www.noma.org.
"AN AUGUST NIGHT AT ANTOINE'S": 7 p.m., Antoine's Restaurant, 713 St. Louis St., New Orleans. The fundraiser for the Symphony Chorus of New Orleans is in the Japanese room and includes a musical preview of the upcoming season, dinner and wine. Tickets $150. www.symphonychorus.org.
BOOGIE ON THE AVENUE: 7 p.m., De La Salle High School, 5300 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. The third annual De La Salle High School summer alumni party is sponsored by the Class of 1974 and includes dinner, drinks and music by The Boogie Men. Proceeds support technology upgrades at the school. www.delasallenola.com.
SEVEN THREE SHOWDOWN, SUMMER SPRITZ EDITION: 7 p.m., Seven Three Distilling Company, 301 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans. Eight bars and restaurants compete in a cocktail competition and attendees and sample drinks and there's cheese, charcuterie and music. Tickets $15-$20. www.73showdown.eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
CHRISTMAS AND FALL MARKET: 10 a.m., Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. The holiday arts and crafts show was rescheduled from July. Also Sunday. www.steinhauerproductions.com. Admission $5.
SUNDAY
EL POBRE DE MI — POOR ME: 11 a.m., Lula Restaurant Distillery, 1532 St. Charles Ave. The finale to Running of the Bulls weekend includes burlesque, food and beverages and an Ernest Hemingway look-a-like contest. www.nolabulls.com.
MONDAY
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW: 6:30 p.m., Smoothie King Center, 1501 Dave Dixon Drive, New Orleans. The second round of qualifying matches for the King of Ring tournament includes a double main event of Braun Strawman versus Baron Corin and The O.C.'s AJ Styles versus Richochet. www.smoothiekingcenter.com. Tickets $20-$80.
