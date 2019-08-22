A roller derby 'bull' whacks runners with a plastic bat during the San Fermin in Nueva Orleans, New Orleans' version of the running of the bulls. This year's San Fermin in Neuva Orleans run will take place Saturday, Aug. 24. (The run was originally planned for July but was postponed due to Hurricane Barry). For more information, including the latest about weather delays, go to facebook.com/nolabullsllc.