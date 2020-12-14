The Kiwanis Club of Baton Rouge cooked over 1,450 pancake breakfasts with Manda sausage for the staff of the Baton Rouge General Hospital at Bluebonnet on Dec. 4.
The club wanted to thank the front-line workers for their dedication during the pandemic. This was the 71st Pancake Day held by the club. President-elect and Red Hat Gary Haindel organized the event along with Erin Kruppner, community relations and employee giving officer for the Baton Rouge General Foundation.
Woman's Club awards music scholarship
The Woman’s Club awarded its $1,000 scholarship to clarinetist Peyton Berry, an LSU freshman from Baton Rouge, at its monthly coffee on Dec, 3. President Karen Cordell announced the winner.
The Dulcimer Society entertained, playing and singing Christmas songs. Cordell introduced board members who, in addition to herself, greeted guests, provided food and decorated: Jane Dimattia, Rosemary Lane, Pat Richards, Alice Nelson, Lois Saye and Debbie Harris.
Fannie Easterly and Lana Merliss conducted the Jingle Bell Raffle, an annual fundraiser held to help maintain the clubhouse.
Retired RNs hold Christmas luncheon
The Retired Registered Nurses of the Greater Baton Rouge area held their Christmas luncheon Dec. 4 at Drusilla Seafood Restaurant.
Lisa Deaton and Clara Earl were co-chairpersons for the event, which was attended by 20 retired nurses. The luncheon celebrated 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and Midwife, and events sponsored by the Baton Rouge District Nurses Association during the year, including the yard signs that were distributed to every hospital and nursing home in the area, the design of the lapel pin for members and continuing education programs presented. Door prizes were awarded. A moment of silence was held for the nurses who died this year.
BRIS students win in App Challenge
Three students from the computer applications class at Baton Rouge International School are 2020 Congressional App Challenge award winners for Louisiana's Sixth Congressional District, including the top two spots in the competition.
For the second consecutive year, BRIS brought home the top prize, a feat achieved by only one other school.
Ninth grader Mackenzie LaCombe won first place for her project Get Hooked!, an app that helps people learn how to crochet. Her project was also voted the "Most User-Friendly" app. LaCombe has been invited to Washington, D.C., to a reception for all Congressional district winners to present their apps in the U.S. Capitol for members of Congress. Her app will be featured in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
Tenth-grader A.J. Delos Reyes placed second with his Handi Organizer, which allows users who are handicapped to organize physical activities and sporting events, whether social or competitive. Delos Reyes was also recognized as "Most Likely to be an Advocacy Champion."
Ninth-grader Lakenedi Walker received an honorable mention for her Get Rhythm Now!, an app that helps people find their rhythm in dancing. Lakenedi's project was also recognized as the app "Most Likely to Go Viral" and "Best Energy."