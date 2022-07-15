Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre announced that it will reinstate last year’s scholarship fund that opened doors to community members unable to afford to participate in "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou."
Clara’s Closet, set in motion by BRBT alumnus Carolyn Herman and now continued by current company members Ivy Jiang and Caroline Weise, will raise funds for families and dancers who need financial assistance to support their performance in the "Nutcracker."
Donations will go toward providing tickets for families to watch their children perform, along with commemorative T-shirts, Nutcracker dolls and backstage photos.
Clara’s Closet will collect gently used clothing, purses, shoes and other accessories for all ages that will be sold through consignment. Dance clothing and shoes are also appreciated. Clean, gently used items can be dropped off at the Dancers’ Workshop studios through Sept. 5 and monetary donations are also welcome at any time at batonrougeballet.org/upcoming-fundraisers.
Ochsner offers Sideline Summer School
The Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute will offer Sideline Summer School, a Baton Rouge-based program for helping coaches, athletic trainers and health care providers improve the safety of student-athletes and recognize sports-related injuries. The event is free for all attendees.
The program takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1 at Brown-Holt Theatre at The Dunham School, 11236 Roy Emerson Drive in Baton Rouge. On-site check-in begins at 7 a.m.
Sideline Summer School is designed for athletic trainers, physical therapists and sideline medical providers. The program is also ideal for coaches of youth teams, especially volunteer coaches, who may not have formal training in sports-related injuries.
Sideline Summer School will feature presentations from leading sports medicine experts, including Dr. Sean Bradley, and Dr. Christopher Bankhead and former United States Olympic team physician Dr. Mary Lloyd Ireland.
For more information, call the Ochsner Baton Rouge sports medicine hotline at (225) 761-5895.
LHF, Fidelity launch fundraising program
The Louisiana Hospitality Foundation and Fidelity Bank kicked off their monthlong celebration of women in the hospitality industry with the official launch of the unique annual women’s fundraising program called POWER Plates.
The monthlong celebration of women in the state’s hospitality industry is part of Fidelity’s “Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized” program, which caters to thousands of female-owned businesses. The goal of the program is to raise awareness and drive business to women-led restaurants in South Louisiana during the slow summer business months.
Patrons who visit any of the nearly 50 participating restaurants and bars enrolled in the program, including more than a dozen in Baton Rouge, can choose the special POWER Plates featured dish or drink and have $1 donated to the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation. Fidelity Bank will match donations up to $2,500.
For more information and a list of participating restaurants, visit power-plates.com.