FRIDAY
ROSÉ SUMMER CRAWL: 5:30 p.m., Central Pizza & Bar, 423 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Bar crawl around downtown Lafayette with a focus on rosé. Check-in is 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Central Pizza & Bar. $20 advance. socialentertainment.net.
CHRISTMAS IN JULY — MOVIE AT THE MALL: 6 p.m., Northgate Mall, 1800 Northeast Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette. A Christmas movie, free food, door prizes, community resources and family-friendly fun.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"THE FANTASTICKS": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. "The Fantasticks," which has book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt, is the world’s longest-running musical. citedesarts.org.
SATURDAY
LES MAIN DES GUIDÉE: 10 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Learn how sassafras leaves can make it to your bowl of Gumbo. vermilionville.org.
HEALING ARTS EXPO: 1 p.m., The Omni Center, 227 Jefferson St., Lafayette. A variety of healing arts to experience led by Lafayette instructors and practitioners.
GULF BREW 2019: 5 p.m., Blackham Coliseum, 2330 Johnston St., Lafayette. Featuring more than 200 beers from the region. Purchase tickets through eventbrite.com.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Thai Rivera. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones