Just as predicted by "The Old Farmers Almanac," 2019 got off to a wet start. The sun was elusive for days at a stretch after Christmas.
The accuracy of the weather forecasts in the almanac, first published in 1792, makes one wonder about the relationship its editors have with Mother Nature.
According to the book's website, a "secret formula" is used to make the predictions. And, it boasts about an 80 percent accuracy rate, so it looks like the authors are right more times than not.
As the calendar begins to fill with some of our favorite events, we thought we’d check and see what the "Old Farmer" is forecasting.
Every year it seems more Mardi Gras parades are rolling in Red Stick. On Feb. 22, the Krewe of Artemis hits the streets of downtown at 6:30 p.m.; and the Krewe Mystique de la Capitale and the Krewe of Orion roll the following day on Feb. 23. According to the almanac, it's going to be sunny, but turning cold. Rains will have passed through the week before, so predictions are for rain-free parades.
Skies will be clear and the temperature warm on the first weekend of March when the Krewe of Southdowns rolls on Friday, March 1, followed by the Spanish Town parade on March 2. But it looks like it could be a wet Fat Tuesday on March 5, with the following days turning sunny then cool.
For the Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, the almanac's prediction for March 8-19 is for a few thunderstorms, followed by warm then cool temps. Let's hope the parade falls into that "warm then cool" range.
You might want to plan that Easter egg hunt indoors on April 21, when the almanac predicts more thunderstorms, followed by days turning sunny and warm.
Temperatures for the month of May will be slightly above normal, with scattered thunderstorms predicted through the 18th (keep an eye on the forecast if you're thinking a Mother's Day picnic on May 12). It also could be stormy Memorial Day weekend, May 25-27, then it looks like it will be turning sunny and warm.
The almanac says summer will be "cooler and rainier than normal." Cooler is great. Rainier, not so much.
The last hurrah of summer, the long Labor Day weekend, is Aug. 31 through Sept. 2. And, uh-oh, the almanac predicts "hurricane threat" Sept. 1-4. That's also the weekend of LSU’s first home game. The Tigers take on the Georgia Southern Eagles Aug. 31.
"Overall," the almanac says, "September and October will be slightly cooler and drier than normal."
The almanac only goes through October, and it looks like Consortium 10/31’s Halloween Parade, which rolls Oct. 19, might be a wet one, with scattered thunderstorms in the forecast Oct. 17-26.