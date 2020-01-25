Canary Islanders
WHAT: Meeting of the Canary Islanders Heritage Society
WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1
WHERE: EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
INFORMATION: canaryislanders.org or president@canaryislanders.org
DETAILS: Speaker Shaun Van Horn will discuss his research into the surname “Aleman,” particularly the Louisiana descendants of Juan de Aleman and Juana Ramirez from the town of Agüimes, on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria.
College workshop
WHAT: "Channeling the Motivation You Need to Excel in College" workshop and college school supplies giveaway
WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2
WHERE: EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
REGISTER: theamoa.org (ticket to dream page) by Feb. 1
DETAILS: Academic motivational strategist Bea Gyimah, of the America, My Oyster Association, along with members of the association and others will host the workshop, which will focus on strategies to assist undergraduate and graduate students to excel academically and in other areas of their lives. Following the workshop, AMOA will host its college supplies giveaway, “Welcome to College: Your Ticket to the American Dream!” College students of all majors and disciplines are encouraged to attend the workshop, but limited supplies are available. Also, a raffle will be held at the close of the event, with giveaways of technology, textbook scholarships, gift cards and additional school supplies.