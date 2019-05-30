FRIDAY

CRAWFISH BLACKLIGHT SPECIAL: 8 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 107 Energy Parkway, Suite B, Lafayette. Paint and party in the dark. Wear tie-dye or light-colored clothing to enhance the blacklight experience.

SATURDAY

LAND OF THE GIANTS — VIRGIN CYPRESS PADDLE TRIP: 6:30 a.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. Paddle tour through the giant cypress that line the shores of Lake Fausse Point.

LES MAINS GUIDÉES — BASKET WEAVING: 10 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Master artisan Em LeMieux will teach the art of basket weaving. This class will include developed weaving skills. Previous basket weaving experience is recommended but not required.

PAINTING LIKE JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT: 1 p.m., Basin Arts, 113 Clinton St., Lafayette. Examining Basquiat's distinct way of layering with images, colors, drawings and text.

"MICHAEL IN THE MIRROR" — A MICHAEL JACKSON TRIBUTE SHOW: 7 p.m., Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. A cast of new and upcoming performers, as well as established local musicians, come together in celebration of the "King of Pop." A variety of acts featuring singers, dancers, variety acts, trivia and more. $15 advance; $20 day of show. citedesarts.org.

SUNDAY

CITY CLUB MINI TRIATHLON: 8 a.m., City Club at River Ranch, 1100 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette. The race consists of a staggered start 70-meter swim plus a 10-mile bike and 2-mile run on Camellia Boulevard. Food provided by City Club is offered to participants after the race. Cash prizes will be awarded.

THE LAFAYETTE RHYTHM DEVILS: 1 p.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Dance the afternoon away at Le Bal du Dimanche à Vermilionville with The Lafayette Rhythm Devils. Admission is $10 (free for members) and refreshments will be available.

WEDNESDAY

LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by The Weaning Process — Improv Troupe. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.

ONGOING

ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "In the Company of San Malo," "Karen deClouet: Various Shapes and Sizes" and "And the Stars Aligned," all through May 11. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through June 8. acadianacenterforthearts.org.

CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.

HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; "Slavery, the Prison Industrial Complex: Photographs by Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick," through May 18; and "Spotlight on the Collection: Henry Botkin," through Saturday. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.

HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.

LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.

LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.

ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.

Compiled by Marchaund Jones