We can't say it any better than Angela Lansbury, Johnny Mathis and The Muppets have already sung it — "We Need a Little Christmas."
After the dreadful year that was and still is 2020, the aforementioned classic holiday song certainly comes to mind. Lansbury first performed the jolly tune in 1966's Broadway musical "Mame," Mathis recorded it in 1986 and The Muppets put their spin on it the following year. And its message still rings true during this tumultuous time.
To help you in your search for a bit of holiday peace and cheer, we've compiled a list of some of Baton Rouge and Lafayette's top events.
As you head out the door, please remember safety is first. Note that all in-person happenings have instituted coronavirus protocols.
FRIDAY THROUGH DEC. 30
ZOOLIGHTS, PRESENTED BY CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL NEW ORLEANS: Admission gates open 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., grounds close at 9 p.m., BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road, Baton Rouge. A mile-long trail through the zoo featuring more than 50 illuminated display sculptures of animals and traditional holiday scenes; special events each weekend night. Adults and teens, $5; seniors, $4; ages 2-12 and Friends of the Zoo members, $3; 50% discount with nonperishable food item for the Greater Baton Food Bank. brzoo.org
THROUGH DEC. 31
HOLIDAY LIGHTS AT BATON ROUGE GENERAL: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Bluebonnet Boulevard at Picardy Avenue, Baton Rouge. Twinkling, singing and musically synchronized light display with 12-foot walk-through Christmas ornament, walk-through Christmas present, 40-foot tree and two 25-foot trees synchronized to music, eight singing trees, more than 100,000 lights, including candy canes, snowmen and gingerbread people, and a 9-foot Cajun alligator light display. Free. brgeneral.org/holiday-lights.
THROUGH JAN. 3
ICE SKATING ON THE RIVER: Various times, Raising Cane’s River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road, Baton Rouge. Seventy-five-minute sessions nearly every day. $12-$14 per person with group packages for parties of more than 10 people. Number of skaters at one time limited, so advance tickets recommended at Ticketmaster.com or (800) 745-3000. For more info, call (225) 389-3030.
THROUGH JAN. 4
CHRISTMAS TREE EXTRAVAGANZA: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. Fifty-plus live decorated Christmas trees throughout the park. DowntownLafayette.org
WINDOW WONDERLAND: downtown Lafayette. A fine art installation in commercial display windows in downtown Lafayette showcasing creative talents in an artistic, family-friendly and festive format. DowntownLafayette.org
FRIDAY
CHRISTMAS ON POINTE: Noon, Pointe-Marie community, 14200 River Road, Baton Rouge. Arts market, food trucks, hot chocolate, photos with Santa and live Christmas music.
SUNDAY
THE NUTCRACKER SWEETS: "BALLET AND BONBONS": 2 p.m. In lieu of its annual "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou," Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre hosts this Zoom event series in which children of all ages can watch and learn some of the favorite dances in the ballet, join in the performance, led by company dancers, and have treats and do crafts that correspond to the dances learned. $45. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit https://batonrougeballet.org/nutcracker-sweets/.
FRIDAY, DEC. 4
HOLIDAY TRUNK SHOW: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Museum Store, 100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge. Patrons get 20% off one regular priced item (George Rodrigue items excluded) and can shop local artists’ handmade jewelry, pottery, wood making and paintings, while having refreshments and taking advantage of free gift wrap. lsumoa.org
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., in and around North Boulevard Town Square, downtown Baton Rouge. Lighting of the 35-foot Christmas tree, ice skating at the Raising Cane's River Center, holiday performers and Santa's gift shop (Baton Rouge Arts Market). downtownbatonrouge.org
A VERY CURLEY CHRISTMAS: 6 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble will perform in a live ticketed show. Local celebrities will light the downtown Christmas tree at 5:45 p.m. (337) 291-5566 or DowntownLafayette.org.
HOLIDAY BRASS: 7:30 p.m., Hemingbough, St. Francisville. The Baton Rouge Symphony's concert series will have the full BRSO brass and percussion performing holiday favorites. Outdoors, weather permitting. $30, general admission. Tickets are available at BRSO.org or at (225) 383-0500. All tickets must be purchased in advance.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, DEC. 4-6
CHRISTMAS IN THE COUNTRY: St. Francisville. Starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, lighting of the town Christmas tree at the St. Francisville Town Hall, with fireworks, the United Methodist Church Children’s Choir performing on the front porch and a welcome walk-thru; First Baptist Church drive-through live Nativity, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., U.S. 61 and La. 10; “Peep into our Holiday Homes,” 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Races on Saturday morning, music and vendors throughout the weekend, Santa in the Park at 11 a.m. Saturday, West Feliciana Sports Park. For more events, visit https://sfhappenings.blogspot.com/.
DEC. 4-23
NOEL ACADIEN AU VILLAGE: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Acadian Village, 200 Greenleaf Drive, Lafayette. Festival fundraiser with half a million lights, displays, food, entertainment and holiday shopping. $10 at the gate; $8 in advance. (337) 981-2364 or AcadianVillage.org
SATURDAY, DEC. 5
A JANE AUSTEN CHRISTMAS: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Audubon State Historic Site, 11788 La. 965, St. Francisville. Visitors take a trip into the past at the candlelit Oakley House, decked out for the holiday season. Wassail and chestnuts by the fire, Christmas dancing and live period music. Admission charged. (888) 677-2838 or (225) 635-3739.
HOLIDAY BRASS: 7 p.m., Whimsical Alley, Zachary. The Baton Rouge Symphony's concert series will have the full BRSO brass and percussion performing holiday favorites. Outdoors, weather permitting. $30, general admission. Tickets are available at BRSO.org or at (225) 383-0500. All tickets must be purchased in advance.
SUNDAY, DEC. 6
DRINKS WITH DROSSELMEYER: 5 p.m. Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will host a new event for adults — a Zoom-linked virtual happy hour. Featuring Leonard Augustus and surprise guests and hosted by the Renaissance Hotel's Tallulah Restaurant, the event will include a mixology lesson, ingredients needed for two drinks, mixing tools and a sweet and savory party tray. Packages may be picked up at the Renaissance Hotel lobby bar from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6. Share tales from "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou" and see clips of some favorite scenes from the show. $50. Tickets available at https://one.bidpal.net/drinkswithdross/welcome.
SATURDAY, DEC. 12
CAROL DANCING: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Unity BR, 15255 Jefferson Highway, and by interactive Zoom (meeting ID 983 761 7512 , password 4AwZQL). Song and dance to seasonal favorites for all ages. In-person event limited to 10 people. No experience necessary. Those who want a more interactive experience may gather decorations for the tree and home, a few snacks and some candles. (225) 755-3043 or (225) 317-4365
CHRISTMAS AT THE CROWNE: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Crowne Plaza, 4728 Constitution Ave, Baton Rouge. Presented by Opéra Louisiane, the evening features a 7 p.m. showing of "Amahl and the Night Visitors," produced by Opéra Louisiane in 2018. Also look for an arts market, local vendors with prepackaged snacks and a cash bar. Event is free, but limited to 250 guests. Registration required at https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/ir8h3C0awvf1MI2L9zPvsw.
SUNDAY, DEC. 13
THE NUTCRACKER SWEETS: "SUGAR PLUM SOIREE": 2 p.m. In lieu of its annual "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou," Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre hosts this Zoom event series where children of all ages can watch and learn some of the favorite dances in the ballet, join in the performance, led by company dancers, and have treats and do crafts that correspond to the dances learned. $45. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit https://batonrougeballet.org/nutcracker-sweets/
DEC. 15-27
OLD TIME WINTER AT VERMILIONVILLE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. The historic village brings to life the winter traditions of yesteryear. Visitors can meet Papa Noël, learn how to make wax candles, sing along to Christmas carols, watch popcorn stringing and get a taste of apple cider. $10, adults; $8, seniors; $6, students; and free, children 6 and under. (337) 233-4077, ext. 199 or vermilionville.org.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16
HOLIDAY BRASS: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St., Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Symphony's concert series will have the full BRSO brass and percussion performing holiday favorites. 6:30 p.m. Concert will be livestreamed. Part of the Lamar Family Chamber Series, these performances will culminate with Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus. $30, general admission. Tickets are available at BRSO.org or at (225) 383-0500. All tickets must be purchased in advance.
If you'd like your holiday event included in the online version of this story, email info to red@theadvocate.com.