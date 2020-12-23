Goodbye and good riddance, 2020. And 2021, we're counting on you. After a tumultuous 365 days, the hope that this new year brings is ever important to reflect on and celebrate. Just remember to wear your mask and social distance when you do, and of course, drink responsibly.
Due to pandemic restrictions, Baton Rouge's main New Year's Eve party, Red Stick Revelry, is going virtual along with BRSO & Bubbles, the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's Champagne tasting and concert. Check with your favorite bar or nightclub, as several are hosting limited-seating and ticketed-only celebrations on Dec. 31.
Be safe out there and Happy 2021.
Red Stick Revelry
Looking for a bright side, the City of Baton Rouge is billing its New Year's Eve party as a chance to "watch the Red Stick drop wherever you are."
Installed 60 feet above North Boulevard Town Square before Christmas, the 9-foot, LED-lighted Red Stick is set to drop at midnight. The event, in its eighth year, will be livestreamed starting at 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, on Facebook (@VisitBatonRouge), on the WAFB smartphone app and on WAFB's smart TV app (WAFB Plus).
"We want to remind everyone coming downtown for New Year's Eve to eat at restaurants or stay in the hotels that there will not be any activities taking place in Town Square," event organizer Rannah Gray said Monday.
Those watching online will have a chance to win a VIP package to next year’s celebration. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will announce the winner just before the countdown to midnight begins. Viewers who like, comment or share the Red Stick drop livestream will be automatically entered in the contest. The package will include a downtown dinner for two, a hotel stay and other amenities.
Also taking part in the virtual celebration will be Visit Baton Rouge President and CEO Paul Arrigo and other special guests.
“If there was a year to go virtual, 2020 has shown us this is the year to add this component,” Arrigo said. “We’re excited to share this event with our own residents, as well as visitors from around the state of Louisiana and beyond as we ring in the new year safely.”
Viewers are invited to post a photo of how they are ringing in 2021 using the hashtag #ExploreBatonRouge or mention @VisitBatonRouge, to have their photo posted on the Visit Baton Rouge website and the beacon in Town Square. If you're downtown between Christmas and New Year's, check out the beacon for a music video (also running on social media) featuring the mayor, Arrigo and others in city-parish government wishing everyone a Happy New Year, Gray said.
For updates on the event, refer to redstickrevelry.com or on Facebook @RedStickRevelry and @VisitBatonRouge.
BRSO & Bubbles
The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and Martin Wine & Spirits are supplying the music, wine and snacks for a New Year's Eve virtual tasting and concert from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.
Maureen Lara-Fournier from Vintus/Bollinger will lead patrons through a tasting of two wines, interspersed with musical interludes by Duo Cintemani — Rachel and Nicholas Ciraldo. After the tasting, the Ciraldos will give a 30-minute concert.
Attendees will be sent a private Zoom link for the virtual guided tasting. Each ticket purchase includes a tasting kit with two bottles of wines — Langlois Brut Rose Cremant de Loire and Champagne Bollinger Special Cuvee, as well as choice of a charcuterie board or a smoked salmon board.
Prices are: two bottles plus charcuterie board, $250; two bottles plus smoked salmon board, $250; two bottles plus charcuterie and smoked salmon board, $275; four bottles plus charcuterie and smoked salmon board, $400; four bottles plus two charcuterie boards, $400; and four bottles plus two smoked salmon boards, $400. Tickets, which are limited, can be ordered online at brso.org or by calling (225) 383-0500. Of each purchase, $130 is considered a tax-deductible donation to the symphony.
Attendees must be 21 years of age. The person picking up the wine and cheese tasting kits also must be 21 and provide identification.
Rachel Ciraldo is a flutist, and Nicholas Ciraldo plays guitar. The two have performed together for more than two decades at prestigious festivals and series such as the Boston Classical Guitar Society Guitar Festival, FestivalSouth, the Natchez Music Festival, the Pelican State Chamber Series, the Lamar Chamber Series, the New York Guitar Seminar at Mannes, and several other series across the country.