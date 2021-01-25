There will be no floats this Carnival season in Spanish Town, but flamingos won't be in short supply.
Homes in one of Baton Rouge's oldest neighborhoods are decorating in pink this year to celebrate the season despite the cancellation of the Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade. The Historic Spanish Town Civic Association is having a house decorating contest, and already 20 homeowners have signed up, said Mary Jane Marcantel, HSTCA chair.
Using the theme "Pretty in Pink" — the traditional color for the neighborhood's popular parade — the contest will award $100 to the best decorated house, $75 for second place and $50 for third place. Separately, the Society for the Preservation of Lagniappe in Louisiana, which oversees the annual parade, will reward the three houses it deems best with a coveted wooden pink flamingo. SPLL's judges will render their decision on Saturday, Feb. 13, the day the parade would have rolled, Marcantel said.
"Most people are interested in the flamingos vs. the money," Marcantel said. "But money always motivates people, I think."
To qualify for HSTCA's prizes, homeowners must register by emailing Marcantel at mjmbrst@outlook.com or through the Spanish Town News Google Group. Homes must be decorated by Feb. 8 through Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Unlike the parades, the contest discourages parties to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Already, several houses in the neighborhood are decorated, at least one by someone who was unaware of the contest. Dionna Drago, who has lived on Spanish Town Road for three years, was in the midst of decorating her home on Monday.
"This is news to me," Drago said. "I knew New Orleans was doing it, and I thought that was a great idea since we're not having ours, either."