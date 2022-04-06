After a very productive shopping trip to my local farmers market, I made one of my favorite dishes that would be perfect for an Easter brunch.
I bought nearly all the ingredients for this casserole — from the eggs to the English muffins — at the farmers market. I think this would work well for the holiday because you can make it the night before, thus saving you time Easter morning.
I am still loving the sweet strawberries of the season and keep buying them on every trip to the market. I used two pints to make this very old-fashioned strawberry jelly roll with strawberry-basil filling.
These recipes would be lovely for Easter Sunday company or your next springtime brunch.
Eggs Benedict Florentine Casserole
Yields 8-12 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
12 eggs (reserve 4 yolks for hollandaise)
2 cups milk
½ teaspoon granulated garlic
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon Red Stick Spice Co. Brunch Blend (if desired)
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 cups wilted or cooked spinach, drained and chopped
8 ounces cubed ham
6 English muffins, cut into cubes
1 stick butter
½ cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1. Heat oven to 375 F. Grease a 13-by-9-inch casserole.
2. Set aside 4 yolks for the hollandaise. In a large bowl, beat the remaining eggs and whites.
3. Whisk in milk and seasonings. Stir in spinach.
4. Place the cubed English muffins down in the pan. Top with ham, then cover with egg mixture.
5. Bake 35-45 minutes or until set.
6. In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, melt butter then whisk in egg yolks, cream and lemon juice. Reduce heat to low and stir until thickened. Remove from heat.
7. Pour hollandaise over warm casserole and serve.
Strawberry Basil Jelly Roll
Yields 6 to 8 slices. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 pints strawberries
¼ cup fresh basil leaves
3 eggs
1 cup + ¾ cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon strawberry or vanilla extract
¾ cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt, divided
¼ cup powdered sugar, divided
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1 tablespoon butter
1. Heat oven to 375F. Line a jelly roll pan (15 ½-by-10½-by-1-inch) with parchment paper.
2. Puree strawberries and basil in a food processor. Drain through a sieve, reserving the juice and fruit separately.
3. Beat eggs with a mixer on high speed until thick and lemony, about 5 minutes. Gradually beat in 1 cup granulated sugar.
4. On low speed, beat in extract and ⅓ cup reserved strawberry-basil juice.
5. Gradually add flour, baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Beat until smooth.
6. Spread batter into prepared pan. Bake 12 to 15 minutes.
7. Immediately turn cake onto a towel coated in at least 2 tablespoons powdered sugar.
8. Roll the cake in the towel starting with a narrow end. Allow it to cool this way.
9. In a small saucepan over medium heat, whisk together remaining 3/4 cup granulated sugar, cornstarch, ¼ teaspoon salt and ⅔ cup reserved strawberry-basil juice.
10. Cook over medium heat until boiling, stir constantly for 1 minute. Remove from heat.
11. Stir in butter with ¼ cup strawberry-basil pureed fruit.
12. Lay plastic wrap over the filling and refrigerate 2 hours to set.
13. Gently unroll the cake and spread the filling in the center, leaving a 1-inch border.
14. Roll up the cake and set on a serving dish, seam side down.
15. Dust with powdered sugar and serve.