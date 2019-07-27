Veterans History Project
WHAT: An oral history event for Louisiana veterans
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1
WHERE: East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
REGISTER: https://aarp.cvent.com/EBRLibraryVeteransHistoryProjectEvent080119
DETAILS: U.S. veterans are invited to share their stories of service, which will be recorded, preserved and made accessible through the Library of Congress. Any U.S. veteran is eligible to participate, regardless of whether they deployed or saw combat.
Canary Islanders meeting
WHAT: Meeting of Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana
WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
WHERE: East Baton Rouge Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
INFORMATION: canaryislanders.org or email president@canaryislanders.org
DETAILS: The topic will be “Language in Louisiana” with speakers Dorian Dorado and Rafael Orozco, contributing authors of “Language in Louisiana: Community and Culture.” They will present their findings on the influence of the Spanish language in colonial Louisiana.
Wild West Hoedown
WHAT: Dance for those with developmental disabilities and their caretakers
WHEN: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4
WHERE: UCT Hall, 11175 Florida Blvd. (on service road between Sherwood Forest and Green Oaks Drive)
ADMISSION: Free
INFORMATION: (225) 939-2923
DETAILS: The event includes live music by Ambush, free jambalaya dinner, soft drinks and dessert. The dances formerly sponsored by Circle Civitan are now sponsored by UCT (United Commercial Travelers), a fraternal benefit society dedicated to community service.
Heels for Hearts
WHAT: Heels for Hearts, an education social that encourages women to get informed about their heart health
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12
WHERE: Warehouse 535, 535 Garfield St., Lafayette
TICKETS: $25 at heelsforheartslafayette.eventbrite.com
DETAILS: Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women each year, taking more lives than all forms of cancer combined. Recognizing the need for awareness and prevention, Cardiovascular Institute of the South and Lafayette General Health are hosting the inaugural Heels for Hearts event. The evening will include a Q&A session with a panel of physicians and wellness experts as well as a heart-healthy dinner, wine and signature cocktails, interactive games, door prizes and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Faith House, a domestic violence crisis center and shelter based in Lafayette.