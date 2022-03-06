King Gabriel LXXXII, Dr. James Carol Bienvenu; Queen Evangeline LXXXII, Olivia Fox Pharr; and Queen Evangeline LXXXIII, Meghan Estelle Colomb, reigned over the Grand Ball of the Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association on Tuesday evening.
Pharr is the daughter of Mark and Allyson Pharr. Colomb's parents are Brian and Elise Colomb.
The Heymann Performing Arts and Convention Center stage in Lafayette, depicting an interior palace ballroom scene, provided the backdrop as members of the royal court took their bows.
The ball began with the presentation of the association's crest. King Gabriel's entrance was followed by that of Queen Evangeline LXXXII, escorted by David Cortez, 2021 association president. Queen Evangeline LXXXIII was presented to the king by Thomas Reginald Hightower III, 2022 association president.
Serving as royal honor dukes to Gabriel LXXXII were Bradley Johnson Busch, John Allen Deshotels III, Frank Charles Gerami III and Jared Schwing Quoyeser.
Royal dukes serving the king were Bart Bernard, Kenneth Falterman, Joel Frugé, Junior Gonzalez, Mark Hemphill, Brandon Hyde, Jason Matt, Mark Miller, Stuart Ottinger, Chuck Peddy, Gordon Rountree, Bryan Scofield, George Sobiesk, Norman Vascocu, Chris Villemarette and Todd Zehnder.
Presented as maids of honor to the queens were Abby Busch, daughter of Bradley and Renée Busch; Emily Deshotels, daughter of John and Betsy Deshotels; Cydney Theard, daughter of Clay Theard and Carrie Theard; and Avery Quoyeser, daughter of Jared and Mary Quoyeser.
Maids to the queens were Estelle Broussard, daughter of Scotty Broussard and the late Lorraine Billeaud; Sophia Espie, daughter of Shannon Barras and Jason Espie; Olivia Falterman, daughter of Ken and Tanya Falterman; Annie Frugé, daughter of Joel and Cheryl Frugé; Ava Hyde, daughter of Brandon and Sarah Hyde; Mary Juneau, daughter of Tommy and Karen Juneau; Ashley Matt, daughter of Lauren May and Jason Matt; Emma Rose Miller, daughter of Mark and Michelle Miller; Caroline Rader, daughter of Chris and Jennie Rader; Rose Rountree, daughter of Gordon and Catherine Rountree; Hallie Sobiesk, daughter of Angela Sobiesk and George Sobiesk; Ava St. Pierre, daughter of Luke and Evelyn St. Pierre; Virginia Vascocu, daughter of Jerry and Julie Vascocu; Caroline Villemarette, daughter of Chris and Staci Villemarette; Bailey Zehnder, daughter of Jimmy and Elisa Zehnder; and Claire Zehnder, daughter of Todd and Jennifer Zehnder.
Pages to King Gabriel were Julien Alexander Andrade, son of Alex and Missy Andrade; and Frank Charles Gerami IV, son of Frank and Leah Gerami. Pages to Evangeline LXXXII were Andrew Ross LeBlanc, son of Ross and Beth LeBlanc; and Rex Emery Zuschlag, son of Blaise and Monica Zuschlag. Pages to Evangeline LXXXIII were John-Kullman Preis Lalonde, son of Jonah and Meredith Lalonde; and Griffin Paul Thibodeaux, son of Garett and Meghan Thibodeaux.
Once members of the court were assembled following the grand march, James Harvy Domengeaux, Gabriel LXXXI; and Evangeline LXXXI, Catherine Grace Zehnder, were presented. The court jester was Avery-Grace Marie Hebert, daughter of Sean and Hope Hebert.
Joel Theriot directed set design and construction for the ball.