Malaika Favorite has created a world in which frames struggle to contain the explosion of color on canvases.

Favorite holds up one frame, where color slides out of the bottom in a mix of reds, greens, yellows and blues. In another, colors push through the side in an abstract celebration.

In a third, the silent detonation all but obscures the frame.

"I call this one 'Stained Glass Escaping the Frame,'" Favorite said, balancing the piece in her hands.

But the painting really says more about the artist than it does stained glass. It's a metaphor for Favorite's journey as an artist and how even a lack of canvas and paint couldn't contain the color that was bursting from within.

While growing up along the Mississippi River in Geismar, Favorite's art aspirations were fed by only a few tubes of paint slapped onto her mother's and aunts' old washboards. She still has the washboards, most of which became part of the West Baton Rouge Museum's 2018 exhibition "Washboard City."

Each washboard told a story inspired by women who were paid to do others' laundry, women she now sees as early entrepreneurs, though they saw themselves as family members helping to make ends meet.

These days, Favorite's attention has turned toward the environment, with her Baton Rouge Gallery show "I am Everything, Everything is Me," exploring the relationship between people and the environment.

In the end, pieces in that show will join those of past exhibits within the metal walls of the studio behind her mom's Geismar home along La. 73, where she now lives. It all forms the continuous collage of Favorite's own story.

It's a story that began beneath a tin roof that sheltered her childhood home, where her family worked in sugar cane fields.

Like the colors on her canvases escaping the frames, Favorite's story would expand outside of Geismar's boundaries into LSU, where she'd earn her bachelor's and master's degrees in fine art.

LSU also is where she met her writer husband, Anthony Calvin, who would move them to his new job at Augusta University in Georgia. But Augusta wasn't a good fit for Favorite and her art, so the couple moved to Atlanta.

"Augusta wasn't really conducive to art, but Atlanta was a great art community," Favorite said. "So, my husband was commuting 2½ hours every day to his job in Augusta, and after awhile, he said he couldn't do it anymore. So we moved back."

Still, Favorite's time in Atlanta was productive. The art world began taking notice of her figurative and abstract pieces, some created on canvas, some in mixed media.

She was commissioned for public murals there, and both the Harisfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Coca-Cola Co. purchased some of her pieces for its permanent collection.

Absolut Vodka also commissioned a piece for its collection, and her work has since been featured in several books, The Morris Museum of Art in Augusta, The Alexandria Museum of Art and The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati.

After Favorite moved back to Geismar in 2016, she was honored as the recipient of the Michael Crespo Fellowship in 2018.

Moving back to her hometown wasn't as much as her artistic journey as it was about her mom.

"Mommy," as Favorite calls her mother, was aging and needed help. She now lived in an elevated house further in town and needed someone there to guide her up and down the steps.

Favorite's brothers live nearby and are there when she and her husband visit his native Barbados. That's where Favorite exercises her own writing skills in poetry and prose.

Not to mention fiction. In fact, Favorite is working on a novel about — what else? — color. Or the lack thereof. The story amplifies her love of color by creating a world where no one sees it.

"The title is, 'After Color,'" she said. "I like speculative fiction, and I passionately love color. A friend of mine lost most of his sight, and it occurred to me that some people can't see color. So I said, 'Well, suppose we couldn't see any color.' And that's the theme. Nobody can see color anymore. The color is there, but we can't see it."

Favorite's studio is a reflection of a colorful life filled not only with memories from the past but plans for the future. She opens drawers to reveal sketches that could lead to new ideas. The drawers are surrounded by carefully stowed pieces from past shows, some on canvas, some covering wood, doors, tin and chairs and still others in sculptural form.

She knows each piece's origin, where it showed and where some are still scheduled to appear. Next up will be a survey show of her work in the Southern University Visual Arts Gallery in Frank Hayden Hall, along some works to be shown in the Southern University Museum of Art. Both shows are in October.

All will highlight Favorite's way of seeing the word in both small and large presentations always bursting in bright colors.

Yet sometimes these colors serve as a contradictory backdrop to spotlight such darker subjects as her "Eight Portraits of Missing Women," in the Baton Rouge Gallery exhibit. Though joyous on the surface, some of her washboards touch on darker times in American history.

Favorite pauses to take a glance at her studio. The storage space is sectioned off from the working space, which is sectioned off from a small living space with a couch, book shelves and microwave.

It's climate controlled, but she sometimes worries about the roof. Metal buildings aren't the most sturdy, and Louisiana's vicious storms sometimes try to tear its top.

"My brother has secured the roof against the winds, but there are always problems with it," she said. "I worry about it."

She can't let her concerns about the building stop her from spending her days in the studio, working to create more, because unlike her fiction, people do see color. She sees color, and it's more than art.

It tells her story.

"It's like you imagine all kinds of scenarios, and I'm just so thankful that God has given me these gifts," Favorite said. "I say to myself, I'm just going to work at this as long as I can, because I have so many ideas that I've not done art and writing wise. And I know that if I stop, I'll never get to do those things. So I keep going."