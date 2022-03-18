The princess will find her way out of her tower and onto a newly renovated stage when the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre opens its original production, "Rapunzel," on Saturday, March 26, in the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre.
The ballet will mark the company's return to the theater since it closed four years ago for renovations.
"The wait has been a long one," marketing and communications director Christine Perkins said. "First, the theater closed, then COVID delayed everything, then Hurricane Ida hit and there were supply chain issues. But now we're ready to return to what we consider our home stage."
The company has improvised in the meantime, performing its annual "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou" in the River Center Arena. That production was moved to the River Center Ballroom in December after receiving word that the theater still wasn't ready.
But now, Perkins says the company is glad to be back.
"It's just beautiful," she said. "The access to seating is better, and it has beautiful communal spaces. We can't wait to perform there."
The dancers will step foot in the newly refurbished space for the first time Wednesday for rehearsals.
"We'll see how it all fits," Perkins said.
The show will combine a cast of 85 company dancers, members of the company's Youth Ballet and several students from the company's Dancers Workshop, all telling the traditional tale of a maiden trapped in a tower awaiting rescue by her prince.
"Rapunzel" was choreographed by associate directors Rebecca Acosta and Jonna Cox, who also chose its recorded music.
"I listened to hundreds of pieces that could tell our story in an enjoyable and engaging way," Cox said. "The music had to be 'danceable,' so I stuck with classical such ballet composers as Adam, Glazunov and Saint-Saëns that could set the mood of a mystical forest and a vibrant village."
The show made its debut in 2017.
"Now it will be our third and final production for the 2021-22 season, and it will be our first spring production since COVID hit," Perkins said.
The show also will feature guest artists Paige Russell and Henrique Eggars Neumann in the lead roles. Both are dancers with the Oklahoma City Ballet.
"They've been performing together for two years, and we sent them the wig Rapunzel wears on stage with its 17-foot braid," Perkins said. "We wanted them to be prepared for the demands of dancing a pas de deux with that braid."
The curtain will open on "Rapunzel" at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, March 26-27. Tickets are $27-$47 by calling (225) 766-8379, visiting brbt.org or ticketmaster.com or in person at the River Center box office.