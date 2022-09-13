A blank bookshelf can be intimidating. For others, it's a canvas for quirky items, treasured pieces or a favorite plant. However, placing said items to make a bookshelf look effortless, but still stylish, can be trickier than collecting the pieces.
Never fear, an empty bookshelf doesn't have to be scary. Mother-daughter duo Cindy and Bridget Tiek at Tiek & Co. offer four tips to style and organize a bookshelf.
1. Start with a blank slate.
"Don't try to work with everything active," Bridget Tiek said, explaining that taking everything off a shelf and starting with nothing is best. Incorporate the largest items first as you start filling in the shelves.
2. Don't get the job done in two hours.
Both mother and daughter designers emphasized the importance of the process and experimentation of styling bookshelves. Cindy Tiek said there's no right or wrong way to do it, either.
"Even though we do it often, it's still trial and error," Bridget Tiek said.
3. Mixing and matching is the way to go.
A bookshelf should include various textures and contrasting items. Leaving space alongside books to add organic materials like driftwood or plants brings texture and life to a room. Bridget Tiek says "creating balance, not symmetry" is the goal. Decorative baskets and boxes add contrast and dimension.
4. Bring your own personality.
Those quirky, fun art pieces have room on the shelves. In fact, they bring interest, contrast and personality. A bookshelf shouldn't include all new objects, but it should be a collection of your personal aesthetic and meaningful pieces.
The Tieks say that styling bookshelves should be fun and experimental.
"The beauty of a bookshelf is that it's so easy to take down and change things," Cindy Tiek said.
Other tips for styling bookshelves include:
- Mix stacked piles of books with books standing horizontally on end.
- Lean some books on others to create a more relaxed feel.
- Grouping books by color works well in some spaces.
- When stacking books, put the biggest books on the bottom of the pile.
- Less is more — leave open and airy space to highlight special pieces on display.