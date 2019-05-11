The Baton Rouge Assembly will present 14 debutantes at its annual ball on Nov. 29 at the Raising Cane’s River Center. The debutantes will be introduced to the wives of the Assembly members and guests at a tea Wednesday at the Baton Rouge Country Club.
The debutantes are Hannah Grace Babin, daughter of Susannah Marie and Carl Edward Babin, of Sunshine; Clare Marguerite Barfield, daughter of Nan and Thomas Atkinson Barfield Jr.; Cathryn Reiley Coulter, daughter of Ann Allen Coulter and John "Chip" Coulter; Clayton Kaufman Daniel, daughter of Kellie Kaufman Belk, of Baton Rouge, and Edward Irwin Daniel IV, of St. Francisville; Anna Catherine Field and Elizabeth Beryl Field, daughters of Tonya and Colonel Walker Magruder Field Sr., of New Orleans; Claire Augusta Harrington, daughter of Dr. Laurie and Scott Lowery Harrington; Meredith Margaret Landry, daughter of Deborah and Alton Joseph Landry Jr., of Plaquemine; Margaret Emelie McCowan, daughter of Autumn and Charles Simon McCowan III; Isabel Rose Oatley, daughter of Aimee Stuckey Kilchrist and Donald Townsend Oatley II; Mary Scott Pourciau, daughter of Anne Scott and Jacques Thomas Pourciau; Jane Avery Price, daughter of Jennifer Boyce Couvillion and Gregory Brian Price; Anna Bechtold Shortess, daughter of Paula and John Bechtold Shortess; and Lindsey Kirk Weinstein, daughter of Tara and David Weinstein.
Hannah Grace Babin is the granddaughter of Irene and Dr. Ross Joseph DeNicola Jr.; Jeanette McDonald Babin, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, and the late Wayne Edward Babin. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends LSU, where she is a member of Kappa Delta sorority, Alpha Lambda Delta National Honor Society and Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society.
Clare Marguerite Barfield is the granddaughter of the late Sara Ann and Joseph Monroe Mott Jr., and Julie Marie and Thomas Atkinson Barfield. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends the University of Texas in Austin, where she is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and Austin Partners in Education.
Cathryn Reiley Coulter is the granddaughter of Ann Carol Theriot Dagani and the late William John Allen and Elizabeth Reeves Jones, of Miami, and the late John Stone Coulter. She is a graduate of University High School and attends LSU, where she is a member of Phi Mu sorority, Golden Key Honor Society and Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. Her paternal grandmother was presented by The Assembly in 1961 at its first debutante ball. Her paternal great-grandfather, the late Bob Reiley Jones, was a charter member of The Assembly.
Clayton Kaufman Daniel is the granddaughter of Judy and William Campbell Kaufman III; Eileen Percy Lee, of Houston, and Edward Irwin Daniel III, of St. Francisville. She is a graduate of Episcopal High School and attends Mississippi State University in Starkville, where she is a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.
Anna Catherine Field and Elizabeth Beryl Field are the granddaughters of Charlotte Smith Bergeron, of Zachary, and the late Charles Ernest Bergeron, and Beryl Gene Daniel, of St. Francisville, and Dr. Robert Davis Field Sr., of Tupelo, Mississippi. Both girls are graduates of Mission Vista Magnet High School in Oceanside, California, and attend the University of Mississippi in Oxford. Anna is a member of Kappa Delta sorority and is a Early Entry Pre-Pharmacy Scholar. Elizabeth is a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and is a student of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College.
Claire Augusta Harrington is the granddaughter of Melba Leroy Harvey Jr., of Jackson, and the late Lynnette Daniel Harvey, and Charlotte and James Anthony Marlow, of Natchez, Mississippi. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends LSU, where she is a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and Alpha Epsilon Delta Honor Society.
Meredith Margaret Landry is the granddaughter of Patricia and Dr. William Joseph Corona, and Sandra and Alton Joseph Landry, of Plaquemine. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, where she is a member of Chi Omega sorority.
Margaret Emelie McCowan is the granddaughter of the late Helen Gail and Roy Herman Wilty Sr., and Mary and Charles Simon McCowan Jr. She is a graduate of University High School and attends the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Her father was the 2018 Assembly Ball chairman and serves as the organization's assistant chairman. Her paternal grandmother, Mary Sunshine Hebert McCowan, was presented by The Assembly in 1962, and her paternal grandfather was chairman of The Assembly in 1988. The deb's paternal great-grandfather, the late Paul Marcarius Hebert Sr., was a charter member and chairman in 1968.
Isabel Rose Oatley is the granddaughter of Dr. Thomas Carlyle Stuckey Jr. and the late Kathleen Ward Stuckey, and Margaret Green Oatley and the late Donald Herbert Oatley. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends LSU, where she is a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, the Interior Design Student Organization and the American Society of Interior Designers.
Mary Scott Pourciau is the granddaughter of Claire and Harold Ignatius Bahlinger Sr. and Lydia and Charles Warren Pourciau. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, where she is a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority, Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society and is an NSU Presidential Ambassador. Her mother, Anne Scott Bahlinger Pourciau, was presented by The Assembly in 1989, and her maternal great-grandfather, the late Charles William Wilson Jr., was a charter member.
Jane Avery Price is the granddaughter of Jean Davis Lanasa, of Baton Rouge; James Harvey Boyce Jr., of Gonzales, and Mary Ellen Price and the late Jere Kenwood Price. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends the University of Mississippi in Oxford, where she is a member of Kappa Delta sorority and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars.
Anna Bechtold Shortess is the granddaughter of the late Shirley and Joseph Paul Floersch Jr., and Marna and Judge Melvin Arthur Shortess. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends Tulane University in New Orleans, where she is a member of Chi Omega sorority and the Pre-Med Society.
Lindsey Kirk Weinstein is the granddaughter of Carolyn and Joseph Emmanuel Sorci, of Broussard; Charlotte Olive Vick, of Baton Rouge, and John Haas Weinstein, of Lafayette. She is a graduate of Episcopal High School and attends the College of Charleston in South Carolina, where she is a student in the Honors College, a member of Delta Gamma sorority and Kids on Point.
The Baton Rouge Assembly was founded in 1961 by nine Baton Rouge men who had grown up together and wanted their children to know one another. The Assembly provides social contact with the common thread being family residence in the area prior to 1910.
Randel Andrew Patty II is the 2019 chairman; Charles Simon McCowan III is assistant chairman; Ryan Estes Johnson is ball chairman and John Miles Higgins is assistant ball chairman.