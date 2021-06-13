The Louisiana Watercolor Society presented awards to artists in the summer show on June 6 at Oak Knoll Country Club in Hammond.
Jan Wilken, chairperson of the show, said the artists turned out high quality work despite limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tracy Hebert, of Port Allen, won the top award for her painting “Bay St. Louis Balcony." Theresa Beauboeuf, of Independence, won second place for her “Buffalo River Blues.” And Cissy Quinn McCabe, of Gulfport, Mississippi, got the third-place award for her “Island Sentry."
Merit awards went to Kathy Miller Stone, of Baton Rouge, for her “River Road Oak”; and Margaret Hawkins, of Ponchatoula, for her “Chosen Ones.” Winning honorable mentions were Claire Pescay, of Covington, for her “River Batture,” and Carol Creel, of Baton Rouge, for her “Blue Macaw.”
A surprise Judge’s Award was presented to LWS President Louise Hansen for her depiction of “Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop Bar” by judge Pio Lyons. Hansen received one of Lyon’s landscape paintings.
The exhibit, open to the public, will be on display in the dining room at Oak Knoll Country Club until June 29. For more information about the society, visit louisianawatercolorsociety.org.
Top Ladies of Distinction holds celebrations
Nonpareil Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction celebrated the organization's annual Founders Day and the local chapter's 38th year June 5, and held its annual awards program with Top Teens of America on June 6.
During the Founders Day program, Jacqueline Wilcher, Top Ladies of Distinction second national vice president, commended the chapter on its distinguished history and service to the community. The chapter received a special commendation from Gov. Jon Bel Edwards commemorating the celebration. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome also offered congratulations and a commendation to Doris Brown for her outstanding leadership as chapter president from 2017-2021. The mayor proclaimed June 5 as Top Ladies of Distinction Nonpareil Chapter Day.
Genara Morris spoke at the awards program, where honors presented included: Sheila Lewis — Top Lady of the Year, and Gwendolyn Livous — Most Motivational Lady. Mary Wilkinson, chairperson of the Senior Citizens Committee was recognized for the committee’s partnership with Affinity Nursing and Rehab Center.
President Award recipients included Albertha Lawson, for work with the 2020 Census; and Audrey Diane Drake, Katildra McDonald, Top Teens Christopher Honoré and Jayda Morris for their outstanding service to Nonpareil Chapter and Top Teens of America.
President-elect Nikki Honoré presented a gift to outgoing President Brown, and special thanks and acknowledgments were given to the committees.
Errin Gaines chaired the Founders Day program, and Ashley Cox Coates, Jacqueline Dixon and McDonald chaired the awards program.
Alpha Lambda finishes club year
Alpha Lambda Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society held its last meeting of the club year May 22 at Not Your Mama’s Restaurant in Livonia.
Myrna Tuminello reported on a DKG bulletin article, "Mastering the Method of Marketing," and Cindy Guidroz reviewed an article that emphasized teaching to the diverse talents of each student as opposed to teaching in batches.
Guidroz gave an update of the Fleur de Lis project to assist in the daily necessities of the Metanoia House. Members brought gift cards that will be donated to the residents for daily needs. Members will bring educational materials at their September meeting to also be used by Metanoia House residents.
Members also filled a basket with children’s books that will be donated to the new library in Livonia. Upon the library’s opening, Alpha Lambda will tour and make the donation of books.
Old sayings topic for Torchbearer Beta
Verlyne LeBlanc presented a program on interesting sayings from years gone by when Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met June 1 in Virginia Huffman's home.
The chapter plans to contribute to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank as their June service project. The installation of 2021-22 officers will be at the July meeting hosted by Suzanne Ishler. Secret Sisters will be revealed and names will be drawn for the coming sorority year.
Siege of Mobile topic for BRCWRT
Paul Brueske, a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast, spoke on the last siege of the Civil War to the Baton Rouge Civil War Round Table on May 20.
Once New Orleans fell in 1862, Mobile, Alabama, became the main supply point along the Gulf Coast for war materials and reinforcements for the Confederacy, Brueske said. Union forces won an 1864 battle for Mobile Bay, but failed to take the city. Even after Lee's surrender at Appomattox in April 1865, Union leaders were unsure if the rest of the South would lay down their arms, so the siege of Mobile was enacted to secure a complete victory. This often-overlooked siege involved substantial Union naval and land forces. It resulted in a surrender of the last Confederate force east of the Mississippi.
Cortana Kiwanis helps Quest for Vests
The Cortana Kiwanis Club presented a check to the Officer Levi’s Quest for Vests organization, which was founded by 8-year-old Levi Russell. The money will be used to buy an Angel Armor bulletproof vest to protect a local police officer.
Levi spoke to Cortana Kiwanis explaining his passion for protecting the lives of law enforcement personnel. Levi started raising money in 2018 and has provided more than 20 vests so far. For more information, visit Officer Levi’s Adventures on Facebook.
Cortana Kiwanis meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Piccadilly Cafeteria on Sherwood Forest Boulevard.