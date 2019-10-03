FRIDAY

BAYOU FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP: 8 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S College Road, Lafayette. MMA fights featuring headlining match between Tyrek Malveaux and Jamal Peyton. Tickets start at $30. bayoufc.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

CONFESSION OF A FORMER MONKEY MIND DOCTOR: 7:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilionville St., Lafayette. Written by Daniel Povinelli and Brandon Barker, this play explores the fate of a young girl who falls in love with chimpanzees. *This play contains adult language and may not be suitable for children. acadianacenterforthearts.org.

SATURDAY

LES GUIDÉES — WAX FLOWER COURONNE: 10 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Em Lemieux will teach the building of a wax flower couronne, traditionally used for the decorating of graves for All Saints Day. Guests will learn to form flowers from paper and wire, how to dip them to preserve the shape, and then how to bring these together to form the traditional wreath. She will also discuss other elements of mourning and All Saints traditions. Cost is $40 per participant.

LATIN MUSIC FESTIVAL: 11 a.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. Free, family-friendly celebration of the Latinx culture. Music, food, folkloric art, a mechanical bull, children's activities and more. aclalaf.org.

HEART: 7 p.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Heart with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Emily Wolfe.

WEDNESDAY

LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Audrey Portier. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.

ONGOING

ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.

CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.

HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.

HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.

LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.

LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.

ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m., museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.

