The Southern University Spirit Band is joining the party.
The band will march for the first time in the third annual Mid City Gras Parade, which rolls at 1 p.m. Sunday. More than 50 groups will roll along North Boulevard, starting at 19th Street and ending at Baton Rouge Community College. The procession will include floats, marching bands, dance teams and walking krewes. Rodneyna M. Hart, division director for the Louisiana State Museum, is this year's grand marshal.
This will be the second year of parading for the "Trashy Nuts," a krewe co-chaired by Ruth Laurion Bowman, Emily Graves and Bonny McDonald. The trio discussed their involvement with this still new, inclusive Carnival celebration.
1. How large is your krewe?
Around 35 of us will march in the parade, including seven or eight children. We also have 10 or so people who provide backstage support, in the way of helping us to make throws and rolling units, and transporting us to and from the parade area.
2. What makes Mid City Gras different from other Carnival parades?
We were drawn to apply to the parade because we heard it aims to be inclusive, family-friendly and arty. As individuals (and now a group) who are interested in finding ways to encourage environmental friendliness in fun and creative ways, we thought we might fit right in.
3. For someone new to Mid City Gras, what recommendations can you give for parking, good spots to watch, etc.?
Based solely on our participation last year, the crowd was largest in the blocks right around Baton Rouge High, whereas the blocks at the beginning and end of the parade were not so crowded. So, if one desires lots of room and ease of parking, they might aim for those.
4. Besides the parade, does the krewe have other projects during the year?
We cannot speak for all the krewe, but a good handful of us are active in various environmental movements and activities. Over the years, we have taken our “trashy nut” artistry to parades and protests that address climate change and the current administrations’ cutting of key protections for clean air, water, land use and endangered species. Just this year, we submitted our “trashy nuts” project to a contest held by Sierra Club, in which they called for art that addresses the Green New Deal. Sierra Club received more than 150 submissions, from which they selected 33 for an online web gallery. The “Trashy Nuts” were one of those numbers. To see our art, visit www.sierraclub.org/art-green-new-deal. We are located three links in on “DAY 6: Reused Materials & Eco-Art: creative incorporation of natural, recycled materials and zero waste.”
5. Do you ride in the parade and if so, do you have a plan for carrying out the “2020 Leagues Under the Sea” theme?
In keeping with our environmental aim, all of our participants walk the route (we are not motorized), although we do have wagons should one of the kids get weary. Further, our main visual element, costume pieces, some of our musical instruments, and all our throws are handmade from upcycled materials, largely all those single-use plastics not allowed in the recycle bin. In keeping with the theme, our main visual feature is a large rolling whale made of plastic who will contend with a hazard or two as she rolls along the route. That’s all I will say about her little drama at this time, although I might anticipate it more generally by offering a few facts of the sea: 14 billion pounds of trash, most of it plastic, is dumped in our oceans per year. That number equates to one garbage truck full of plastic every minute of every day or 120 garbage trucks over the two-hour course of the parade. Single-use grocery bags, and food and beverage containers are some of the most common items found. As a result, more than 1 million sea creatures are killed each year due to the plastic debris. (Stats from: seastewards.org; oceanconservancy.org; sloactive.com; conserveturtles.org) While the whale’s drama might (and should) be sobering, as it’s Mardi Gras, we aim to balance that temperament with colorful sea life costume pieces and fun throws, an upbeat percussion band and trashy-fish dances.