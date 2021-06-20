As a child, Timmie Callais imagined what it would be like to time-travel. Come Sunday, June 27, radio listeners can take that journey, too.
The Radio Drama Club’s first episode of “The Time Team” airs on the "Center Stage" show at 8 p.m. on WRKF-FM, 89.3. It can best be described as “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” meets “A Prairie Home Companion.”
Written, directed, hosted and coproduced by Callais, a local actor and arts teacher, “The Time Team” is done in the manner of old-time radio plays, with a 20-person cast speaking, performing music, creating sound effects and even whimsical commercials. Although Callais hopes to eventually perform these shows in front of a live audience, this episode was taped and edited to fit the one-hour time slot.
“We were our own audience,” Callais said. “There was a roomful of friends and artists. One of my favorite moments in any show is that rehearsal where there is show and tell for the rest of the cast. Other artists are really the best audience you’ll ever get.”
Callais, who turns 35 two days before the episode airs, grew up in Lafourche Parish, where he and his cousins came up with stories about children finding a calculator that was actually a time machine that transported them into the past, where they met famous people and changed history. While attending Northwestern State University, he started a children’s theater camp and created plays based on those stories.
Callais, who has taught drama and music at Baton Rouge schools and will be a theater teacher at McKinley High School this fall, approached Brian Pope, who hosts the theater-focused “Center Stage” program, about producing a play to air on the show. Pope and WRKF liked the idea, so Callais assembled the talent to produce this and future episodes of “The Time Team.”
“People are going to really enjoy the story,” Pope said. “It was great fun, and I think the audience will catch that and will enjoy it.”
In “The Time Team,” youngsters Lenny (played by Erika Pattman) and Katie (Audrey Rainier) meet Dr. Bungles (Callais), who has invented the time machine. They and Mother Wiseman (Hope Landor) are the only characters who will be in all future episodes.
In the first episode, they meet Amelia Earhart (Dana Todd Lux) and Jacques Cousteau (Tim Sandifer), who are stranded on an island in the Bermuda Triangle. Vocalist Jennifer Ellis, bass player David Ellis and guitarist John Bishop provide music.
“There will be things for the adults that will go over children’s heads, but it’s children-themed,” Callais said. “There’s nothing in it a kid couldn’t hear. It’s targeted toward kids and it’s about kids.”
Future episodes are scheduled for August, Halloween, Christmas, Mardi Gras and next May.